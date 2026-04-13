Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Strands for $240 at Zappos, Wedding Suits Under $300, & more

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

What the fu…ngus? Wasn’t expecting Zappos to gazump the Allen Edmonds Anniversary Sale prices on a few models. Plenty other brands are involved as well. Code WIN20 started yesterday (Sunday) and is promoted as a 48 hour flash sale.

Full review here. No they’re not on sale. But consider this an annual reminder that for under $300, Spier & Mackay makes half canvas suits with all wool or stretch wool/poly blend fabrics. Branded as their “Groomsmen Collection,” they’re not quite as nice as their other suits, but they absolutely get the job done. Plus, getting a suit tailored before the big day will make the wearer look 20x better than if they were stuck in some off-the-rack rental. And unlike a rental… (*gasp*) you get to keep it! Note that sizes are already moving fast on common/more conservative colors like charcoal, dark navy, and mid gray.

Expires tonight. Of their 532 total men’s items, 160 are getting the 30% off. Which means (coincidentally) 30.07% of their total inventory is up for this 30% off sale. Irrelevant congruity between level of discount and number of products invovled? Yes. But not the largest selection overall. Not this time.

Part of their ongoing Friends and Family sale. Members get an additional 10% off almost everything at checkout, and yes, it stacks on their 3 shirts for $229 deal. Normally their flagship non-iron dress shirts are $128 a pop at full price. The 3 for $229 + additional 10% off for members deal drops them to $68.70 per shirt. And as that total is still north of $200, your order ships for free. Returns will set you back a $7 pre-paid label though. Full review of Brooks Brothers non-iron shirts can be found here.

Also worth a mention: