Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Strands for $240 at Zappos, Wedding Suits Under $300, & more

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
Zappos: 20% off select w/ WIN20
- Allen Edmonds Strand – $239.20 ($450)
- walnut, dark chili, or black
- Allen Edmonds Carlyle – $279.20 ($450) black or chili
- Red Wing Beckman – $319.96 ($399.95)
- Red Wing 6″ Moc Toe – $255.99 ($319.99) 8 colors
- Clarks Desert Boots – $111.99 ($139.99)
- Cole Haan Hawthorne Oxford – $108 ($148)
What the fu…ngus? Wasn’t expecting Zappos to gazump the Allen Edmonds Anniversary Sale prices on a few models. Plenty other brands are involved as well. Code WIN20 started yesterday (Sunday) and is promoted as a 48 hour flash sale.
Spier & Mackay: Groomsmen Suits – $278
Full review here. No they’re not on sale. But consider this an annual reminder that for under $300, Spier & Mackay makes half canvas suits with all wool or stretch wool/poly blend fabrics. Branded as their “Groomsmen Collection,” they’re not quite as nice as their other suits, but they absolutely get the job done. Plus, getting a suit tailored before the big day will make the wearer look 20x better than if they were stuck in some off-the-rack rental. And unlike a rental… (*gasp*) you get to keep it! Note that sizes are already moving fast on common/more conservative colors like charcoal, dark navy, and mid gray.
J. Crew: 30% off select full price
- Straight, Athletic, or Slim Tech Pants – $89.50 ($128)
- Fabric on their tech pants = 51% elastomultiester/41% cotton/8% elastane
- Textured camp-collar knit shirt in stripe – $55.50 ($79.50)
- Ludlow English Wool-Linen Jacket & Trousers = $682 ($976)
- Ludlow Irish Cotton-Linen Jacket & Trousers = $368 ($526)
Expires tonight. Of their 532 total men’s items, 160 are getting the 30% off. Which means (coincidentally) 30.07% of their total inventory is up for this 30% off sale. Irrelevant congruity between level of discount and number of products invovled? Yes. But not the largest selection overall. Not this time.
BONUS Brooks Brothers: 3 Shirts for $229 (or $206.10 for members)
Part of their ongoing Friends and Family sale. Members get an additional 10% off almost everything at checkout, and yes, it stacks on their 3 shirts for $229 deal. Normally their flagship non-iron dress shirts are $128 a pop at full price. The 3 for $229 + additional 10% off for members deal drops them to $68.70 per shirt. And as that total is still north of $200, your order ships for free. Returns will set you back a $7 pre-paid label though. Full review of Brooks Brothers non-iron shirts can be found here.