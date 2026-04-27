Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Rhone Spring Sale, Final day for Allen Edmonds Anniversary, & more

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Select colors only. It’s a clearance event. And wow this stuff is still spendy when on sale. But Rhone makes a few items some of us swear by and are worth saving up for and splurging on. Their commuter polos with the super smooth fabric and hidden button down collars are, quite possibly the best wicking, stretchy, breathable polos on the market. If you run hot and hate sweating during warmer weather, try those. You may still sweat (too much caffeine or too hot of a shower?) but they feel almost… icy. Select colors only.

Standard rolling discount at JCF is ~40% – 50% off. Their wool blend navy blazers are on sale for ~56% off AND getting an additional 20% off with the code NEW4YOU. That’s really quite good. Especially as J. Crew Factory got hit hard by inflation/tariffs, and those blazers seem to now normally live in the $200 – $240 range. Extra 20% off $125+ deal ends tomorrow.

Unless there is a significant departure from past protocol… this is probably the last shot at serious savings on their Icons collection from them until October.

Along with the Allen Edmonds Icons, here’s another wheelhouse item sale grinding to a halt tonight. J. Crew does 30% off on occasion. That’s not unusual. What IS unusual is including their bestselling chinos at 30% off. That’s not the norm. Because they don’t have to do that. People like those things enough to (*gasps*) pay full price. Full picks from the sale can be found here, but it’s the chinos that are the highlight. If you want to give them a shot, note that returns through the post/UPS will set you back a $7.50 return label. Returns in store should be free.

25% off isn’t much when it comes to their almost always on serious sale dress shirts… but it is a nice price drop on their blazers/sportcoats, shoes, etc. Be aware that shipping can be steep ($14.95 for basic depending on the item, returns are $9.95 for the label) Code FF25 is set to end this Wednesday, 4/29.

Also worth a mention: