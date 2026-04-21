J. Crew: 30% off for Rewards Members Event (less exclusions than normal)

Data is king (sidenote: this new podcast is fun.) Yet while electric bills skyrocket and our brains are turning to dust* thanks to the (icky?) obsession with AI, at least retail companies with rewards programs will give you something for our data. Namely, the occasional discount.

And J. Crew is doing just that, while actually including some (normally excluded) bestsellers this time.

You gotta be logged in to a Passport Rewards members account. It’s a simple email/password sign up. No store credit card required or any nonsense like that. And true, 30% off isn’t super steep for J. Crew. But more aggressive sales always come with significant exclusions. That’s not quite the case this time. Just use the code LOYALTY once you log in. Off we go with the picks…

*Might wanna read that. The brain wave comparison between those using a LLM and those who weren’t is stunning.

This is rare. J. Crew’s chinos are almost always excluded. And on the rare occasion they do go on sale, it’s for like twenty bucks off or something. Not almost thirty dollars. All colors and all fits.

Back for another year, but this time in a spring/summer ready dirty-buck shade they’re calling “wet sand.” Made in Italy with Italian Suede uppers and natural crepe rubber soles. Versatility is off the charts when it comes to these boots.

UPDATE: Wait, these are a pre-order with an estimated delivery date of July 13th?? Whoa. That’s… awhile.

There was a distinct, lack of sportcoats in last month’s 30% off semi-annual suiting sale. Not this time though. Classic fit here. So if you’re used to their trimmer Ludlow fit, you may need it tweaked by a tailor. Fits have been expanding the last couple years across all brands. So seeing J. Crew shift towards more accommodating silhouettes isn’t a surprise. That and during the warmer months, tight = unpleasant.

Seems like these have been a consistent bestseller in the last few years. Enough so that they can sometimes be excluded from more generous deals. Nice to see them included in this one.

Surprisingly good. Maybe not great (like something from Ledbury) but good. Quite good. Lots of colors and patterns, three fits (slim, classic, and tall), and made from a not flimsy feeling twill fabric with good stretch. 67% cotton/28% polyamide/5% elastane. Sold in “alpha” sizes though. So they’re more ballpark than the traditional neck and sleeve measurement shirts you’ll find elsewhere. Size shown above is an unaltered medium slim on 5’10″/180, and it’s a tad too small (especially in the neck) for my normally 16/33 shirt wearing frame.

Classic aviators which aren’t oversized… unlike the 6-foot “instruction” manual they come with.

Those’ll probably sell out. Proof that this really is a “less exclusions than normal” event.

And the duffel. Expensive, but unlike a lot of Filson’s other gear these days, this duffel is still made in Seattle (of imported fabric.) Probably limited stock on these. Reasonable risk of selling out.

Not cheap, even with the deal. But it’s lighter than a winter wool coat while still offering plenty of protection thanks to the water resistant twill and extra length. Half lined in the back with a plaid cotton, and lined in the sleeves with Bemberg for easy on/off. Once you find a coat in this sort of style, you’ll be surprised how often you wear it.

UPDATE: Looks like last year’s version is still available for $348.60 with the LOYALTY code. Limited stock left, but nice savings if you can grab it.

A re-launch of their famous summer-weight suits in cotton-linen from Ireland’s Baird McNutt mill. The sportcoats look terrific on their own when paired with chinos or even tech pants.

When is “just a t-shirt” not just a t-shirt? When it’s J. Crew’s customer favorite broken in tees.

The heck does that mean, those look like “just t-shirts” to me, man.

Point taken. But they do come in slim fit, classic fit, and even a tall template. Can’t say that about something from Target or Walmart. They’ve been garment dyed twice and washed for a certain softness and broken in feel that doesn’t look or feel beat to death either. The collars are good, and the colors are both basic and versatile, and also come in a few shades that are just off center enough to be interesting additions to any casual wardrobe.

For when the heat and humidity really hit. Sold as separates. So you’ll pick the size of the jacket and then the trousers and put each piece in your cart one at a time.

Belts are like referees. Often times, the more you notice them, the worse they are at their job. These seem to “understand the assignment.”

J. Crew’s take on classic but not costume-y, tortoiseshell patterned shades. Keyhole bridge.

Clearly not a heavy winter sweater, but not just a plain/solid long sleeve t-shirt either. An extra layer for the warmer seasons for when you need it, and still want to look good.

J. Crew’s tech pants aren’t fully synthetic. So if you’re someone who likes the feel of a traditional cotton fabrics but also want some performance blended in, these are worth a shot. 51% elastomultiester/41% cotton/8% elastane. Three fits. Five classic colors to pick from.

J. Crew’s new, revamped 5 pockets. Something that’s in between classic chinos and jeans. It’s the style of pants a lot of us reach for multiple times a week if not almost every day. 97% cotton/3% elastane.

Lordy. Last year their Irish Linen shirt were $98 MSRP. Now they’re $118. Been quite the… year, hasn’t it? 100% linen from Ireland’s Baird McNutt. A true sign that warm weather is on the way, as J. Crew doesn’t stock these year round. Casual, rumpled, and cool. Slim fit, classic fit, tall, and even a slim untucked fit.

And the short sleeve version. Seventy seven bucks?! Again. Yikes.

“Do you like apples? These shorts cost $98 full price. How do you like them apples?”

Dang man, cool shorts, like the stripes, etc. But $70 even with a discount is… that’s a lot of apples.

Something to mix it up when a t-shirt feels too boring and a polo feels like too much. Looks great with jeans and under a chore jacket

J. Crew excels at taking basic styles and putting a few twists on a classic design. You’re looking at the proof. Pique fabric, pocket on the chest. Specially washed so it feels broken in but not broken down, straight out of the box.

It’s not exactly prime sh*t kickin’ boots season. But it’s never a bad time to save a chunk of money on Red Wings… if Red Wings are your thing. Made in the USA.

The J. Crew 30% off select full price w/ LOYALTY code is set to expire Monday 4/27.