J. Crew Semi Annual Suits & More Sale

Heads up. This is an “up to” event. Yes their flagship Italian Wool Ludlow and Crosby suit separates are getting the full 30% off. But some items, such as their unconstructed Irish Cotton-Linen separates, aren’t getting nearly as generous of a cut. That’s a departure from years past. Also, no shoes this time around. Rats. Tariffs are far from over. And after taking a short snooze over the holidays, perhaps that particular economic dog is starting to snarl once again.

Bottom line: J. Crew usually excludes their suit separates from their regular rotation of codes and promos… but not now. This is their twice-a-year suit sale. And as J. Crew makes suit separates instead of traditionally nested suits, you’ll get to pick the size of the jacket and then the size of the corresponding trousers.

Inside J. Crew’s suit jacket construction.

Getting more precise can help minimize post-purchase tailoring costs. It’s also great for those who don’t fall into the usual suit sizing “drop” zones, as traditionally “nested” suits come with a jacket wedded to a pair of trousers. (Industry standard is a “drop 6″ Example: a nested 40R jacket would come with 34” trousers.) That’s not so with J. Crew. Separates are much more flexible. You pick what you want. Also, their sleeve cuff buttons are non-functioning, which are substantially less expensive to tailor. That’s more money saved.

So yes. This is nice. Quite nice. Ends Monday (3/23). Off we go with the picks.

Their flagship suit separates which use fabric from Italy’s Loro Piana. Six colors to choose from. Half canvas construction. Sleeve cuff buttons are non-functioning for easy tailoring. In terms of styling: know that you are very much not required to wear your pants “flood stage” short as the J. Crew models are doing. That’s just something the stylists seem to do for their photos. Trousers shouldn’t be artificially cropped in terms of fit out of the box. It’s just J. Crew doing J. Crew things with their visuals.

Sizing note: If at first it looks like they don’t have your trouser size… keep scrolling. J. Crew’s sizing drop-down menu for their suit trousers can sometimes be messed up. Often they’ve buried the available stock at the bottom of the scroll. Seems like they’re gonna lose sales with that tech glitch, but, ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Same Loro Piana superfine wool fabrics, just in their more athletic leaning Crosby fit. Again, The Crosby is their more athletic fitting suit separates with more room in the shoulders, chest, seat, thighs, etc. Not as many colors to choose from compared to the Ludlow though. C’mon J. Crew!

Surprisingly good. Maybe not great (like something from Ledbury) but good. Quite good. Lots of colors and patterns, three fits (slim, classic, and tall), and made from a not flimsy feeling twill fabric with good stretch. 67% cotton/28% polyamide/5% elastane. Sold in “alpha” sizes though. So they’re more ballpark than the traditional neck and sleeve measurement shirts you’ll find elsewhere. Size shown above is an unaltered medium slim on 5’10″/180, and it’s a tad too small (especially in the neck) for my normally 16/33 shirt wearing frame.

Slightly different than their wool flagships. Fabric is a worsted wool from Italy’s Lanificio Di Tollegno. It’ll look a little more interesting and less flat than some other suit fabrics, without shouting or being weird or shiny.

Same fabric, just in their more athletic leaning Crosby fit. And if you’re wondering, you can mix and match Ludlow and Crosby items. Say, a Ludlow jacket and Crosby trousers for the quadzillas out there. (soccer players? cyclists? kangaroos?) Just make sure you’re getting the exact same fabric and color so they’ll match.

Ouch. Tuxedos are expensive. These are no exception. Any savings helps. But even these come in separates, which is exceedingly rare if you’re shopping for a tux. Italian wool, shawl collar, traditional one button closure (although the buttons are standard and not covered like a “true” tuxedo).

Available in Crosby Fit? Not for the shawl collar jackets. But they do have black peak lapel tux jackets in their Crosby fit. Trousers are here.

The 30% off select J. Crew suits and more event is set to expire Monday March 23rd.

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