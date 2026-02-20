Supreme Court strikes down IEEPA Tariffs in 6-3 ruling

Full decision in PDF form linked to here: Supreme Court: Learning Resources, INC v. Trump

In an opinion written by Chief Justice John Roberts, The Supreme Court of the United States has struck down The Trump Administration’s use of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act to enact sweeping so called “reciprocal” tariffs, first announced back on “Liberation Day” in April of 2025.

In a nuanced opinion, Justices Sotomayor, Kagan, Gorsuch, Barrett, and Jackson joined the Roberts opinion.

Justice Thomas filed a dissent, as did Justice Kavanaugh, in which both Justice Thomas and Alito joined.

This does NOT mean all tariffs are going away, and things will magically get cheaper overnight. The IEEPA statute is just one of the tools the President and his Administration have been using to enact tariffs. And for the last couple of months, they have been switching to other methods, of which were not challenged in this case.

But it’s a big chunk:

“U.S. Customs and Border Protection collected about $133.5 billion of tariff revenue under IEEPA in fiscal year 2025 and in fiscal year 2026 through Dec. 14, according to a Cato Institute analysis of federal data. That’s about 60% of total tariff revenue collected during that time..” – CNBC

“The tariffs before the Supreme Court constituted a large majority of Trump’s duties. Over the next decade, the tariffs the president imposed through his claims of emergency powers were expected to raise about $1.5 trillion, according to the Tax Foundation, representing 70% of Trump’s second-term tariffs.” – WSJ

Who knows how nations who have struck trade deals or frameworks with the administration will now react, and the method and timeline for possible refunds, and the consequences of issuing such considering the budget deficit, is also unknown.

