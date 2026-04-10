10 Best Bets for $75 or Less -$25 best selling Chinos, Mid-priced Sunglasses, & more

Proof that style doesn’t have to cost a fortune. It’s our monthly list of ten picks, each individually costing less than seventy five bucks. Got a tip on something for under $75? Send those in to joe@dappered.com.

Via: Old Navy 50% off most (exp 5/2)

4.75/5 stars after thousands of reviews. Their rotation chinos are as foundational as it gets. 98% cotton, 2% spandex, a contoured waist band, and available in slim, straight, or athletic fit. Lots of colors. Sure they’re on sale often. Usually it’s somewhere in the 30% – 40% off range. 50% is a really nice deal, as these are best sellers and they simply don’t need to put them on such a heavy discount to sell ship-loads. Size shown at the very top of the post is a 32×30 on 5’10″/180.

Via: Amazon

Take a close look at your blazers and suit jackets. I did the other day, and it was… uh… gross? enlightening? Yeah, so, it’s amazing what can gather over the long winter and early spring months. As we enter spring cleaning time, consider a clothes brush. They’re specifically designed to lift dirt and hair out and up from a suit or coat’s fabric, without harshly trashing the fabric like overly-frequent dry-cleaning can. They also won’t leaving any sort of sticky residue behind like a lint/pet-hair rollers will. Kent makes terrific clothes brushes. Shown above is an older model of a two sided (soft/stiff) bristle brush.

Via: Brooks Brothers Extra 25% off Sale Items (exp 4/28)

A spring/summer casual D-ring belt… only in suede. It even has a stripe like other fabric belts you see around this time of year.

Via: Old Navy 50% off most (exp 5/2)

Size shown is a medium on 5’10″/180lbs. Think of these as cheaper, feather weight alternatives to the Target All in Motion jersey polo. 93% poly / 7% spandex performance fabric delivers stretch and wicking properties. Soft. Has an almost brushed-like finish in the hand. Lightweight to the point that the collar doesn’t feel all that sturdy. Might not look the crispest as the day wears on. But if you’re keeping it casual yet want to wear something more than a t-shirt, and want to wear something soft and cheap which stretches, then these are the (cheap) ticket. Lots of colors to pick from.

Via: Kent Wang’s accessories page (they don’t do sales)

Clubmaster looks without the name-brand cost, while also being an obvious upgrade in the hand (and on your face) compared to cheaper, rickety, bargain-bin knock offs. Acetate and metal frames. Spring hinges are super comfortable. 50mm lenses don’t wear overly small. Should fit most average to smaller sized heads.

Ships and returns for free, as they’re sold by Nordstrom. Get any new shoes lately? Gotta protect them. And that means shoe trees, which absorb moisture, help keep your shoe’s shape from collapsing, and they just plain smell nice. Here’s the size chart for these things. Most will need a medium or large depending on size and width.

Via: Brooks Brothers Extra 25% off Sale Items (exp 4/28)

Four colors, 100% merino, and now more than half off thanks to the additional 25% off deal.

Via: Gustin pre-order campaign (96% full at post time)

Works out to $21.33 per t-shirt. Cotton/Polyester/Rayon tri blend. Fits are trim but not tight. Always impressed with Gustin tri-blend tees. You DO have to wait though. Shipping isn’t until July. But that’s Gustin for you. They’re one of the original e-commerce pre-order models. And while they do have a (limited) stock section, most of the time they open up pre-orders, we fork over our money, they close the campaign, and then they get to work on the precise amount of goods they’ve pre-sold in order to prevent waste.

Via: J. Crew Extra 30% off Final Sale Styles w/ SHOPSALE

“Aren’t tie clips a little too mid 2010’s Mad Men?” Maybe. But as neck ties have made a bit of a comeback, it’s good to remember that tie clips are supremely functional. Afterall, a necktie is just an extra strip of cloth hanging down your shirt front, prone to getting caught in machinery or flying off at a moments notice. A tie clip keeps your tie from flapping up up and away during breezy wedding pictures. It keeps it out of your soup at lunch. It’s control, man. And don’t we all want a little more control?? A sterling silver option like this might be a great play. Just keep the rest of the outfit simple/unadorned.

Via: Darn Tough Free Shipping no minimum (exp 4/28)

It’s hard to pick just ONE pair of socks at Darn Tough. And they never do sales, so free-shipping is as close as one is gonna get. But if you had to pick one pair of socks to wear with everything, then The Standard from Darn Tough is it. Not too thick. Not too thin. Just right. Looks and feels great with suits, jeans, chinos, etc. In a pinch I’ve even worn these during hard, long workouts. And being that merino is naturally temperature regulating, they feel just as great in the dead of summer as they do in the depths of winter. Made in the USA and guaranteed for life too. Free shipping no minimum offer ends tonight.

For other Best Bets under $75 from previous months, click here.