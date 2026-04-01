1 Sale, 4 Outfits: Bonobos 30% off

Bonobos: 30% off most w/ BNBSFAM30
Why anyone would want to wear only clothes mainly from one store, I don’t know. But it can make for a fun experiment. Or maybe you already have similar gear, and this can provide as inspiration. Here’s four clickable outfits with foundations mined from the 30% off Bonobos friends and family sale. Exclusions apply per usual. Our original picks can be found here if you’re interested. Code BNBSFAM30 is scheduled to expire tonight, 4/21/26.
Warm Weather Classic Casual
Bonobos:
Shirt: Riviera Short Sleeve – $59.50 ($85)
Pants: Lightweight Chinos – $69.30 ($99)
Others:
Sunglasses: Kent Wang (silver) – $55
Watch: Caravelle Rose Gold Tone Sea Hunter – $280 ($350)
Socks: Darn Tough the Standard – $27
Sneakers: J. Crew Leather Court – $158*
*Drops to $110.60 for members w/ code LOYALTY
Belt: GAP – $34 ($69.95)
Blazer and (travel) Jeans
Bonobos:
Blazer: Unconstructed Italian Wool – $280 ($400)
Shirt: Everyday Oxford – $62.30 ($89)
Pants: Travel Jeans – $90.30 ($129)
Others:
Sunglasses: BOSS – $69.97 ($248) (via Nordy Rack)
Watch: VAER Dirty Dozen – $289
Socks: Boardroom merino blend – $18.50
Shoes: Nordstrom Italian Suede Loafers – $199.95
Belt: Amazon sourced web belt – $8.49
Spring/Summer Wedding
Bonobos:
Suit: Empire Super 150s Italian Wool – $418.60 ($1200)
Shirt: Tech Dress Shirt – $69.30 ($99)
Others:
Pocket Square: Made in Italy TheTieBar – $44
Sunglasses: Spier & Mackay – $48
Watch: Timex Automatic 37mm Draper – $279
Socks: Darn Tough Merino Blend – $24
Shoes: Blake McKay Oxfords – $99.90* ($150)
*ships/returns free via Nordstrom
Belt: Nordstrom Saffiano Leather Belt – $35.55 ($79)
Chinos Chukkas (sweater) Polo
Bonobos:
Polo: Hudson Sweater Polo – $76.30 ($109)
Pants: Chino 2.0 – $69.30 ($99)
Others:
Sunglasses: CARFIA – $35
Watch: Invicta 1953 Auto – $109 (review here)
Strap: C&B Supreme Nato – $38
Belt: B.R. Woven Cotton Belt – $60
Chukkas: LUCA Terra – $150 ($200)
The Bonobos 30% off code BNBSFAM30 is scheduled to end Tuesday night, 4/21/26.
Full picks for the Bonobos event are here if you’d like those as well.