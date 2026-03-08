The Weekly 10 Best Style Deals for Men (feat. BRF’s 64% off 24 hour sale)

The Weekly 10 is our top 10 list of the best individual item style deals for men. Part recap, but you may also see something you haven’t caught yet. Got a style tip? Send those into joe@dappered.com. Now let’s start the count down…

Never a bad time to save some real money on Old Navy’s dupe of lululemon’s highly popular (and mega expensive) ABC 5 pocket pants. Note that there’s no gusset on the Old Navy option. And while the fabric isn’t quite as substantial as lululemon’s warpstreme twill, it’s still pretty good considering the price. Breathable, flexible, wicks and dries quick. Two fits and four colors to pick from.

Full review here. The entry level automatic diver standard. Feels like these haven’t gone on any kind of sale in ages. But be aware that even though the listing is on Amazon, Amazon isn’t selling nor are they fulfilling/shipping these. It’s a 3rd party called Watchsavings. No personal experience. Caveat emptor with 3rd party sellers & shippers on Amazon. It’s always kinda scary when Amazon has no true skin in the game.

They can call it a “modern trench” all they want, but with no shoulder epaulets and no belt, that right there is a classic mac. Black or khaki. Late Winter/Spring = Prime Mac Season. Size shown here a medium on 5’10″/180. Infinitely more versatile than most other jackets. Dead simple, and that’s the point. Mac Jackets go with everything from jeans and sneakers to a full suit and tie. 66% cotton, 34% recycled polyester. Single vent in the rear. Made in India.

Size note: These allegedly run half a size small, so size up.

Rothy’s makes absurdly comfortable sneakers. So comfortable that wearing them without socks is no step-down in comfort at all. That and as they’re machine washable, feel free to go sockless during the upcoming warmer season(s), as you can always chuck ’em in the ol’ tubmle-rooney wearables waterpark. Outbound shipping is free. No fee for mail-in exchanges, or for returns made at a Happy Returns location or a Rothy’s retail store. Otherwise, it’s a $7.99 fee for mail-in refunds.

New items (and reductions) have landed in Nordstrom’s sale section. And their all wool sportcoats are an oddly well kept secret. A little steep when at full price, but they seem to consistently/eventually go on sale. Usually just butterfly lined in the back for comfort, easy to tailor non-functioning sleeve cuff buttons, and the fabrics can often be from fancy Italian mills. For a size reference, a 40R fits my 5’10″/180lbs frame off the rack without any post-purchase tailoring. And if you don’t have the same luck with whatever size you get, you can send it back for free.

Note that you need to be a member of their “Nordy Club” rewards program to use the $25 off code. It’s tough to thread the workplace-attire-needle of appearing not-too-flashy, yet also not sloppy & projecting “I’d rather be WFH.” But with layoffs seemingly getting uglier, and hiring also being sluggish, now’s a good time to double down on trying to walk the line of looking professional but not arrogant. This briefcase appears to do that. Doesn’t hurt that it’s just barely over the $125 threshold, so you’re truly maxing out the $25 off savings.

For when you just want a (cheap) dress shirt. No neck and sleeve sizing though. Alpha sizes from XS – XXL only. Do be aware that there’s a little internal contrast piping around one seam at the collar. Some guys like a little extra detail like that, some hate it, and some won’t care.

Three things worth noting:

Nordstrom Rack says these run a bit large. So size down by half You need to be a member of their “Nordy Club” rewards program. Magnanni full retail prices can sometimes be inflated. But under $150 for a pair of their made in Spain dress shoes (with a classic almond-shaped toe and not the chisels they often make) seems really quite good.

Remember that this is Nordstrom Rack and not mainline Nordstrom. So while outbound shipping is free on these, returns through the mail will set you back a pre-paid label. Returns are free if you can get them over to a brick and mortar Nordstrom or Nordstrom Rack location.

From our man Adam: “While significantly pricier than a standard cotton tee, these merino wool shirts from Filson are absolutely worth the investment. I’ve owned multiple colors across two product generations and still reach for them nearly every day. They fit true to size with a slightly trim, non-skin-tight cut and a slightly longer hemline for easy tucking. They hold up beautifully through cold-cycle machine washing and low-heat tumble drying without any notable shrinkage or pilling. My only complaint is that they’re very static-y out of the dryer. Some of those wool laundry balls might even cut down on that. Highly recommend; I own several (like, a dozen now) and plan to keep adding more as my budget allows.”

Size shown: 40R on 5’10″/180.

Looks great with darker trousers, chinos, or jeans. Should do decent with lighter shades/fabrics come spring and even summer. 53% cotton, 29% polyester, 16% rayon, 2% elastane. Unlined back for breathability, but know that the jacket isn’t featherweight. There’s a bit of substance up front where the structure is. Don’t get it wrong, it’s not some thick flannel or tweed, and it’s not stiff or rigid, but it may get a little warm in truly stifling heat come the dead of summer. Overall, it’s a prime example of what BR Factory excels at. 8/10 when you consider that it’s under $100.