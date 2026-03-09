Style Scenario: A dreary night in with a good book

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. There’s practically no better time to read a book than on a dreary night, and late winter/early spring provides plenty of those. Plus if you have trouble getting to sleep and are used to staring at a screen in the evening, establishing a non-digital reading habit might just help you re-train your brain to fall asleep faster.

The Book: Whatever you’re into. Fiction, non fiction, high brow philosophy or page-turning pot boiler. The point is it can’t be a chore. This is about having fun while also downshifting. Shown at the very top of the post: The Art Thief: A True Story of Love, Crime, and a Dangerous Obsession.

The Hoodie: Old Navy Dynamic Fleece 4.0 Color-Block Full Zip – $41.99 ($59.99). Comfortable but still athletic looking. A hoodie you’d feel good about wearing outside of your place. Soft, smooth, and has some stretch.

The Henley: Brooks Brothers 91% Cotton / 5% Wool / 4% Spandex Waffle Knit Henley – $52.49 ($148). Probably overkill in terms of layering (and price,) but there’s a dash of wool in there, and the elbow & shoulder patches + chest pocket are cool touches. On sale for $69.99, with an extra 25% off coming at checkout (exp. 3/9/26.)

The Pants: lululemon ABC Warpstreme Joggers – $64 FINAL ($128). Refined joggers. On sale too. No need to break out the snuggie. A reminder that final sale items at lululemon can be returned in-store only by members and only for a gift card (no cash back). The more affordable option: Old Navy Dynamic Fleece Joggers – $39.99 ($49.99)

The Watch: Caravelle Sea Hunter Automatic – $281.25 ($375). Some of us feel like we’re missing something if we aren’t wearing a watch. Caravelle’s (Bulova) Sea Hunter took the affordable-ish wristwatch world by storm last year. Retro good looks, 21-jewel automatic movement, and not oversized thanks to a more wearable 39mm case diameter. Free shipping, free returns, free bracelet sizing (!) before it leaves the warehouse, AND it’s 25% off, all direct through Bulova. So you get peace of mind there.

The Shoes: Rothy’s Men’s Daily Driver – $149. A splurge for “house shoes,” but clearly these are way more than that. Rothy’s makes comfortable, breathable, machine washable shoes from plastic-bottle-waste.

The Chair: (Amazon sourced) Yaheetech PU Leather High-Back Chair – $139.99. Surprisingly pretty good for the price. We know this because last Christmas Mrs. Dappered bought this for her husband (aka Big Bag o’ Buttons) as he specifically requested a comfortable chair to read in. And… I’ve never read more books in my life! But perhaps that’s more due to the recent, sudden-onset insomnia. RE the chair: It could certainly stand to feel more luxurious… but then it would cost a hell of a lot more. If you want some heirloom leather chesterfield, prepare to auction off a kidney.

The Suggestion: Turn off your phone. Going analog for an evening is a treat. No social media, no texts, no notifications. No doom scrolling. Nothing. Only some music to read to, but if that’s the case, try and stash your phone somewhere out of reach so you aren’t reaching for it.