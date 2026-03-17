Most Wanted Affordable Style -March 2026

Whether you’re looking for gift ideas or a quick upgrade for yourself, expect these to come around about once a month. You’ll find new arrivals and old favorites, especially good deals, or maybe something pricey to keep an eye on for future sales. Got a tip on something that deserves to end up in the monthly Most Wanted? Send those in to joe@dappered.com.

Going direct through Orient is probably the way to go, as finding a deal on one of these from a reputable gray market dealer can be tough. Dial is green without getting too crazy. It’ll blend in just fine with all the black-dial divers out there, while also standing out subtly. 41.8mm case diameter, 22mm lugs, and powered by one of Orient’s in-house automatic movements.

For when you don’t want to wear denim, but also want to give your usual gray or khaki chinos a rest. Bonobos took their new flagship 2.0 chino, with its whopping 8% stretch, and made them in a 5-pocket style. And unlike the normal icon-color 2.0 chinos, these 5 pockets are included in the currently running 30% off BIGSPRING Code. Tailored, Slim, or Athletic fit. Tons of sizes. Ships/returns for free.

Size note: These run half a size small. And even then they can run a little narrow for those of us with wide or borderline wide feet. That said, if they fit you well out of the box, then these are terrific and well worth the investment. Rothy’s makes well cushioned, breathable sneakers, with flexible recycled knit uppers spun from recycled plastic bottles. They’re even machine washable(!) so wearing them without socks is no worry at all. Four colors to pick from, but the white with emerald green accents are peak versatility. Outbound shipping is free. No fee for mail-in exchanges, or for returns made at a Happy Returns location or a Rothy’s retail store. Otherwise, it’s a $7.99 fee for mail-in refunds.

“Looks awesome, does it go on sale?”

If memory serves… maybe. Like, they might go on sale during a once in a blue-moon kinda deal. It sure has that Rugged Gent thing going for it. If you’re looking for a cheaper alternative, try this jacket from J. Crew’s step down FACTORY brand. It’s on mega-clearance final sale. So no returns or exchanges on the JCF alternative.

Shown above on an out-of-stock Lorier Neptune. Available in multiple widths. Yes there are a ton of cheaper alternatives readily available on Amazon. But Crown & Buckle’s Supreme NATO strap collection feels, looks, and wears unignorably better. No sharp edges or itchy fabric or cheesy/cheap looking polished hardware. The webbing is smooth, the colors are deep, and the hardware is a perfectly matte brushed stainless steel.

Want more most wanted? Click here for the top 5 most wanted lists from previous months.