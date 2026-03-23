Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – $28 performance 5 pockets, adidas under $40, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
J. Crew: 30% off select Suit Separates, Shirts, etc. (ends tonight)
- Ludlow Fit Italian (Loro Piana) Wool Suit Jackets + Matching Trousers = $559 ($800)
- Bowery Performance Stretch Dress Shirts with Spread Collar – $68.50 ($98)
Full picks and an explanation of what’s what can be found here. Set to end tonight, Monday 3/23/26.
Old Navy: 50% off just about everything
- Recharge Knit Waffle Pullover Hoodies – $24.99 ($49.99)
- Tech Hybrid Pants – $27.49 ($54.99) slim or straight
- Striped Polo Sweater – $24.99 ($49.99)
- Rotation Chinos – $24.99 ($49.99) slim, straight, or athletic
- Water-Resistant Zip Bomber Jacket – $34.99 ($69.99)
- Tech Ultimate 4.0 Chinos – $27.49 ($54.99) slim, straight, or athletic
This one got a head start late last week with a 50% off select styles deal, but has since been expanded to just about everything with minimal exclusions. Under $25 for a pair of 98% cotton / 2% spandex chinos is certainly appreciated.
adidas: Extra 30% off select w/ MARCH
- Barreda Decode – $39.20 ($80)
- Ultraboost 5x – $88.20 ($180)
- Terrex Boat Slip Ons – $50.40 ($80)
- Terrex Anylander Nubuck & Textile – $69.30 ($110)
Runs clear through next Monday, 3/30. Stacks on some already heavily discounted stuff as well. Does anyone have a wider range of quality/feel than adidas? Some of their stuff is terrific. Other stuff is… well, just keep expectations in line depending on the price.
BONUS Macy’s: 15% off select watches w/ VIP
- Mido Belluna Royal – $807.50 ($950)
- Seiko Presage GMT – $531.25 ($625)
- Timex 34mm Automatic 1983 E-Line – $177.65 ($209)
- Blue Dial Seiko 5 Sports SRPL83 – $344.25 ($450)
- Black Dial Seiko 5 Sports SRPL85 – $344.25 ($450)
Stacks on some models that are already on sale. Even if the Macy’s fulfillment/returns process can be a little slow… you get peace of mind with an authorized dealer. Code VIP runs through Sunday 3/29.
Also worth a mention:
- Spier & Mackay: 10%, 15%, or 20% off select items.
- Nordstrom Rack: They’re running a Buck Mason flash event.
- Danner: Up to 60% off during their Spring Clearance event. The Vertigo 917 in light brown is worth a specific call out.
- Oliver Wicks: Up to $200 off select w/ SPRING
- Suitsupply: Their new Spring collection has launched.