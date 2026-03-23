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Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – $28 performance 5 pockets, adidas under $40, & More

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The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

 

J. Crew: 30% off select Suit Separates, Shirts, etc. (ends tonight)

Full picks and an explanation of what’s what can be found here. Set to end tonight, Monday 3/23/26.

 

Old Navy: 50% off just about everything

This one got a head start late last week with a 50% off select styles deal, but has since been expanded to just about everything with minimal exclusions. Under $25 for a pair of 98% cotton / 2% spandex chinos is certainly appreciated.

 

adidas: Extra 30% off select w/ MARCH

Runs clear through next Monday, 3/30. Stacks on some already heavily discounted stuff as well. Does anyone have a wider range of quality/feel than adidas? Some of their stuff is terrific. Other stuff is… well, just keep expectations in line depending on the price.

 

BONUS  Macy’s: 15% off select watches w/ VIP

Stacks on some models that are already on sale. Even if the Macy’s fulfillment/returns process can be a little slow… you get peace of mind with an authorized dealer. Code VIP runs through Sunday 3/29.

 

Also worth a mention:

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