Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – $28 performance 5 pockets, adidas under $40, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Full picks and an explanation of what’s what can be found here. Set to end tonight, Monday 3/23/26.

This one got a head start late last week with a 50% off select styles deal, but has since been expanded to just about everything with minimal exclusions. Under $25 for a pair of 98% cotton / 2% spandex chinos is certainly appreciated.

Runs clear through next Monday, 3/30. Stacks on some already heavily discounted stuff as well. Does anyone have a wider range of quality/feel than adidas? Some of their stuff is terrific. Other stuff is… well, just keep expectations in line depending on the price.

Stacks on some models that are already on sale. Even if the Macy’s fulfillment/returns process can be a little slow… you get peace of mind with an authorized dealer. Code VIP runs through Sunday 3/29.

Also worth a mention: