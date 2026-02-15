The Weekly 10 Best Style Deals for Men (Presidents’ Day Sales edition)

The Weekly 10 is our top 10 list of the best individual item style deals for men. Part recap, but you may also see something you haven’t caught yet. Got a style tip? Send those into joe@dappered.com. Now let’s start the count down…

Via: Spier & Mackay Up to 20% off winter wrap up event (exp. 2/22)

A good price for all-season, 100% wool dress trousers. An excellent price if you love side tabs, which unlike belt loops and a belt, offer on-the-go micro adjusting. Navy or charcoal.

Via: Nordstrom Rack New Items Added to Clearance/New Price Reductions

Trusted brand, reasonable price, and while it may not last a lifetime, it should get you through a few years (if not more?) Would excel in both smart casual AND more dressed up workplaces. Has all the things a professional case should: good looking material (pebbled leather), two top grab handles for daily use, and a detachable shoulder strap for when you’ve got to carry other stuff/are hoofing it through an airport. It’s not a messenger bag. It’s not a backpack. It’s a soft sided briefcase. That’s good.

Via: J. Crew: 30% off select “Pre Spring” event. (exp 2/17)

Heads up: the MSRP on these has dropped. Can’t say that often in these inflationary/tariff times. Last year their full price got bumped to a staggering $118. And they just fell, substantially, to $86.50. The 30ish percent off isn’t as deep as J. Crew can go, but with its falling MSRP, these all merino v-necks are back to being a nice deal. Navy, black, or gray. 100% Merino wool.

Via: Nordstrom new items added to their sale section

Ships and returns for free via Nordstrom. Some of us are suckers for a sharp, dressy chronograph. At 41mm, it’s not small, but it’s not ginormous either. 11mm thick isn’t razor thin, but it’s decently svelte. Quick release strap means you can easily swap out the stock brown leather for black leather when called for.

Via: Bonobos Extra 30% off Sale w/ SALEYEAH (exp. 2/16)

Heck of a spring or summer wedding suit right there. NOT final sale. Free shipping/returns. Sold as separates, so you get to pick the size and fit of the jacket and trousers independently from each other, and you’re not stuck with a “nested” pair that may require major tailoring or may not fit your frame at all. Fancy Super 150s wool from Italy’s Fratelli Tallia di Delfino Mill.

Via: UNIQLO Last Chance Winter Sale

For those that like their sweaters lightweight. Like, real lightweight. Somewhere between t-shirt weight and regular/basic sweater weight. Still an annual best seller due to their affordability, as well as being supremely easy to layer with, as they lack any and all bulk.

Via: Banana Republic: Extra 20% off sale items

Classic & clean court kicks. Italian leather uppers. Very well reviewed. And they go with everything. Part of the BR “sale’s on sale” deal they’re running. Extra 20% off happens at checkout, and drops these to a few bucks under $75.

Via: Nordstrom Up to 50% off End of Season Sale

Nordstrom’s all wool sportcoats are an oddly well kept secret. A little steep when at full price, but they seem to consistently/eventually go on sale. Usually just butterfly lined in the back for comfort, easy to tailor non-functioning sleeve cuff buttons, and the fabrics can often be from fancy Italian mills. For a size reference, a 40R fits my 5’10″/180lbs frame off the rack without any post-purchase tailoring. And if you don’t have the same luck with whatever size you get? You can send it back for free.

Via: J. Crew’s select “Pre Spring” event (exp 2/17)

47% off. Has been excluded here and there since their launch, so to see them getting an almost half price cut is something else. Full review here from Adam our shoe expert, who gave them a 4.75/5. Woulda been #1 on this list if they made them in brown as well as black. But a smart, black dress shoe is one of those styles most should have ready for formal and/or serious events.

Via: J. Crew’s select “Pre Spring” event (exp 2/17)

Brown or black. And while these aren’t a classically dressy true-oxford, a derby is still immensely versatile. Nobody is gonna bat an eye in 2026 if you wear these with a suit. A decade or so ago, snobs would have turned their nose up at a derbies + suit combo. But… c’mon. World’s messy. Nobody has time for that. These Essex Derby lace ups can be worn with suits, chinos, even jeans.