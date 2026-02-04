The 2026 Valentine’s Day Gift Guide for Her

Love is in the air, everywhere I look around.

Or is it? Undoubtedly, things are feeling a little… tenuous out there right now. And in weird times, one of the best things we can do is cultivate the love we feel for those closest to us. We need love, we crave love, and it helps us thrive as humans. And even though Valentine’s Day is a holiday created specifically to sell commercial stuff, it can be a good reminder that love, is in fact, in the air every single day, despite everything else going on around us.

Now, onto the commercial stuff to show your valentine just how much you love them!

Sterling silver, gold filled, or rose gold filled. Pretty hoops with the flower of her birth month stamped in. Sold through Etsy, ships from Salt Lake City. Be sure to check the shipping window to guarantee you can get it by the 14th. You might be out of luck if you are far from SLC.

Something fun to get going now that can be shared with friends in the spring. Limoncello is typically taken as an digestif, or is delicious mixed with bubbly water for a low alcohol spritzer. A great gift for a loved one who enjoys the occasional tipple, and enjoys entertaining friends.

Simple and cute. If she like her comfy clothes and athleisure, this can work into her rotation. And it’s simple enough that she can wear it anytime of the year, not just around February 14th.

Comes as a crane, penguin, cat, or elephant. A thoughtful gift for the animal lover, who also enjoys putting something pretty around her neck.

For the kitty lovers out there. Comes in a six pack of fun patterns and colors. If you know she wouldn’t be into hearts, there are plenty of other style options you’ll see if you click through the link to the Amazon page they’re on.

Whether she needs it for aching muscles, or just to stay warm. If winter isn’t her thing this should help her get through to warmer days.

Clever design on this sleep mask. No need for an annoying elastic band behind her head, and the weight of the mask should be quite soothing.

That is one expensive cake. But reviews say it’s pretty darn good, and the guy is famous for a reason.

If she’s a gardener and loves birds and flowers, this card and popup bouquet will delight her. Try to have it set up in advance of giving it to her. Those pops of color should make her day a little brighter.

Cute pjs that’ll be sweet to open, and comfortable to wear in the soon to arrive spring season. There are plenty of other solid colors available if hearts just aren’t her thing.

A little bit of a spa-like treat during shower time. It’s a simple idea, but these can be quite soothing.

Striking yet simple architectural earring from designer Shayna Esteban of Morning Ritual Studio. Sold by the Frye Art Museum store in Seattle, Washington.

You may have noticed that chocolate is expensive right now. Why ever could that be? Here’s a fun way to give her chocolates, without being too cliché.

If she’s into makeup she’ll probably like this. This luminizing powder creates a soft glow, perfect for cheek and brow bones.

Not the most romantic gift, but stick with us because we’re taking this somewhere…

And there you go. The gift of snack ready movie nights to enjoy together.

Jewelry artist Beth Lawrence represents the past, present, and future in this necklace (made in Nashville, TN). Can you guess which ring represents which?

Another gift putting off cozy vibes. During weird times it’s ok to surround oneself with comfort to if it helps get you through. If she’s feeling some anxieties, something that communicates relaxation is not a bad choice.

Yep, cozy, comfy vibes.

Life changing? Doubtful. But another gift for the gal that loves beauty products. And looking at before and after photos it does seem like this lip mask does a good job of hydrating, thus making lips look plumper. She can skip the fillers!

For the gal that actually still might have some stacks of paper lying around. Probably a good gift for an artist or writer, or perhaps even a lawyer or health care provider.

This heated foot massager combines both air compression and Shiatsu for the full experience. Foot sleeves are detachable and cleanable for hygiene. It’s lightweight and portable, with anti-slip rubber pads on the bottom.

About the Author: Sarah is a long time member of the Dappered team, typically working behind the scenes editing posts, taking some photos, and keeping the books in good standing. Occasionally she’ll come out from behind the curtain to offer her two cents.