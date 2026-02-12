Presidents’ Day Weekend Sales For Men: adidas Gift Cards, Brooks Brothers Extra 25% off, & More

NOTE: Did you know President Chester A. Arthur owned 80 pairs of trousers? Perhaps not. Were you aware this weekend is a long weekend (for some) as Monday is Presidents’ Day? You do now. Presidents’ Day Weekend is traditionally one of the quieter federal-holiday long weekends on the calendar, but it’s also the first big(ish) sales weekend of the year, as it’s part end-of-season clearance, part first shot at some newer arrivals. We’ll update this post as more sales roll in. Obligatory Historical Note (before someone sends an email): Ben Franklin? (shown above right)… NOT a president!

Nordstrom’s sale section is pretty much overflowing right now. And as this is mainline/flagship Nordstrom, just about everything ships/returns for free. Only exceptions to the free ship/returns rule would be any random products which ship direct from a different brand/seller whom doesn’t offer that service. But those are quite rare.

It’s clearance season, so sizes can get scattered, and prices can wobble around depending on which color you’re after depending on the item… but overall, pretty darn great from Uncle Nordy.

Ditto for the shoes and boots and accessories.

Ends 2/20. Periodically adidas will run a $10 off gift card deal. This is one of those periods! Gift “card” is digital, and should be delivered to your inbox within 2 hours. Which is great if you’re browsing…

Billed as “early access” for their rewards members through today 2/12… so one could easily extrapolate that it should go live to everyone else after that. Should stack with the gift card deal, as as you enter the SAVE code and gift card voucher in different fields during checkout. Prices above reflect both the 30% off and the $50 gift card for $40 deal (where applicable.)

Been running for a little bit but still worth another mention as we’re in prime “ooh shiny thing!” gifting season.

And there’s some decent newness in there too. Huge fan of their “Down for it All” hooded puffer. It’s the rare puffer that makes you look athletic and sleek, instead of, y’know… puffy. Size shown above is a medium on 5’10″/180. A reminder that their stuff in the “we made too much” section is all final sale. Members can return final sale items in-store for credit only.

Runs clear through next Wednesday the 18th. Decent but not overly extensive selection at post time. Still worth a look if you like Brooks Brothers but have to wait for when their “sale’s on sale” like many of us do.

Not the biggest discount as sometimes they’ll go 25% or 30% off. But as it’s also applying to a few models that are already on sale, it’s a nice double dip when applicable.

And now for Nordstrom’s off-price outlet chain. An extra 40% off select clearance is a true blowout, but… final means final. No returns or exchanges. Sizes/color selection is scattered at best. Prices are as marked online.

That’s 50% + an additional 15% off once the item hits your cart. Not as good as their mega 1-day events (see recent Sunday,) but still decent.

Their winter sale might be “over,” but some of the marked down prices stuck. That’ll happen with wintry stuff like the Boiled Wool Chore Blazers.

Full original picks are here. Lots of stuff has been moved to final sale, and as always, anything tagged as Final can’t be returned or exchanged.

Also worth a mention: