Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Sweaters, Jackets, and Fresh Sneakers

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

‘Tis the season for coats and sweaters to go on mega clearance. Select items only. Set to expire today, 2/23/26.

“Killshots, again? Borrrrrrinnnnng.”

They’re $57.

“Oh.”

We get it. Nike’s Killshot 2 might not be novel anymore. But they sure go with just about everything casual to smart casual. Which means they’re a staple for a lot of guys who pick up another pair immediately when their Killshots wear out. If your old Killshots are looking less killer and much more shot, know the white and green swoosh are on double sale. Classic navy swoosh is also on sale, but those are $80 once you apply the GEARUP code.

A shockingly good watch. No sale, but worth a mention because these have been out of stock for a while. And even when they are in stock, they seem to get excluded from most if not all Timex promos and events. Looks like during this most recent out-of-stock period Timex may have added a “Diver Down” flag to the dial. Or they’re once again using a prototype photo which doesn’t match the actual production model (which so far hasn’t carried the flag). Head here for a full review of the no flag design. Skeleton hands + etched wave dial are an obvious invocation of Omega’s Seamaster Diver 300m. And what’s crazy is the stock bracelet on the Timex is an improvement over the Omega, thanks to timeless H links AND quick release pins.

Estimated Ship: May/June. Gustin seems to run campaigns for their (excellent) court sneakers pretty much year round. Which means depending on when you jump in, you could be getting fresh, Italian made sneakers in… February. Or December. Not exactly prime sneaker wearing months. But they’ve launched a new campaign AND they deliver in May or June? That’ll work just fine. Made by hand in Tuscany featuring Nappa leather uppers and true Italian-made Margom soles. They’re quality, they’re timeless, and they’re versatile. And now the timing is (finally) right for delivery.

Also worth a mention: