Italian Shoes, Wheelhouse Dress Shirt Savings, & More – The Thurs. Sales Handful

Free shipping and free returns on everything, as this is mainline Nordstrom.

Deal runs clear through 2/18. A good deal, but maybe not the absolute best deal for Brooks Brothers Shirts. Sometimes they can be had for less, but often times those “sometimes” require you to buy four shirts. This time the bulk buy requirement is “just” three. In the past, the truly great Brooks Brothers shirt deals are when they go on sale for $70ish if you by just two. At least these ship for free, as the total when you buy three is over the $200 free shipping threshold.

Q: What’s the difference between their regular non-iron dress shirts and the explorer collection?

have a bit more heft to the fabric, which is 96% cotton / 4% spandex. They also have a double barrel cuff. Explorer Collection non-irons are a little lighter in weight, and made from a 81% Cotton, 16% Polyester, 3% Spandex blend, which adds some moisture wicking properties. Also, Explorers have a chest pocket, as well as a single button at each cuff.

Authorized Retailer watch prices have been pretty “sticky” to their MSRPs during this post holiday malaise. There just hasn’t been a lot of sales going on so far in 2026. So 20% or 25% off ain’t half bad.

Wow has J. Crew gone quiet these past few weeks. At post time, they’re not even promoting any discounts/sales on their homepage. Doesn’t mean there aren’t a few desirables on sale if you do some digging. Bit of a past/future thing going on above, with this past season’s Field Boots getting a hefty 45% off, while the brand new MacAlisters have just landed in a new color, and are somehow already getting a price cut. Note that both of these pairs of boots are not final sale at post time. So you can return/exchange, which is a “must” for a lot of us when it comes to buying shoes or boots online.

Last weekend for this, and yes they have added some new stuff this week. Full original picks are here if you’d like them.

