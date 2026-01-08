UA Semi Annual + 2 Code Double Stack, UNIQLO Winter Gear, & More – The Thurs. Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

At first glance, J. Crew looks pretty quiet right now. That’s because they are. Not a lot going on over there at present. But! There are a few bestsellers getting verrrry quiet discounts that are around or better than the usual 30% – 40% off codes and promos J. Crew will run during their high periods. Will the picks above drop in price once they mosey over to the Final Sale section? Sure. Probably. But then you won’t have the luxury of returning or exchanging them if they show up and don’t fit. And if you’ve ever been burned by a final sale purchase, having the “luxury” of returning/exchanging is more necessity than anything. So yes, be careful with anything tagged as final sale. Lots of that flying around right now, no matter the retailer or brand.

Got that? It’s a sale’s-on-sale-on-sale two stacking codes promotion. You’ll need both EXTRA40 and UA15 at checkout.

This is UA’s semi-annual sale. Happens but twice a year. Free shipping kicks in at $50. And do spare a thought for anyone stacking towels or swiping key cards at a big box gym right now. Everyone be extra nice to them. Besides, there’s a 50/50 chance any gym employee has (unintentionally) seen your butt, so… there’s that too.

Gym shoes would help too. No personal experience with those “Training Spezial” shown above (big fan of the Dropset 3 though)… they sure look like they could do both in-gym work and then the occasional out-of-gym assignment. Classic good looks on those. Of course there’s plenty more lifestyle shoes, clothes, accessories, etc. included too.

Wheelhouse Trident and Sealander models moved super fast during yesterday’s preview, but bringing this up again because in the past stock has fluctuated throughout these events. Meaning, they may dump some new (good) stuff in there at some point.

Still rolling. Jacket, sweaters, bestsellers, etc. Picks above had good sizes left at post time in the colors shown.

