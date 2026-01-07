Steal Alert: Christopher Ward’s Winter Sale

Christopher Ward is known for maximizing the bang-for-the-buck thing in the watchmaking world. Swiss made. Incredible craftsmanship. Terrific designs. They are not cheap, but they’re still thousands upon thousands less than a Rolex or Omega.

And they just launched one of their semi-annual sale events.

Know that watches in these Christopher Ward sales usually sell extraordinarily fast.

Most if not all of the on-sale watches are “nearly new” (meaning they’re open box models/returns). Yet BOTH “nearly new” and “new-new” watches come with the same 60 day returns worldwide + 60 month movement guarantee. And although the brand got smacked, hard, by tariffs this year and the sunsetting of the De Minimis exemption, they’ve bounced back and have navigated it comparably well.

Full Terms and Conditions of the sale can be found here.

Got all that? Lot of info there.

Sale is set to go live to the public on Thursday 1/8/26. But again, expect a lot of these models to be long gone by that time.

That’s all. Carry on.