Steal Alert: BR Factory 64% – 70% off most 24 hour flash sale

For Banana Republic Factory, it can be tough to pin down just what is and what isn’t a good or great deal. Why? Because BR Factory is one of those brands (like J. Crew Factory) which is almost always having a “big” sale. So perspective is necessary.

Bottom line: these 24 hour events are usually their top offers. They often launch on a Sunday (when no one is looking) and they expire much faster than other sales. Also, anything more than 60% off usually means it’s a pretty great deal (depending on the style/color/fabric composition of course.) Here’s a quick math cheat sheet:

If something is 40% off + getting an additional 40% off, then it’s 64% off MSRP.

If it’s 50% off + getting an additional 40% off, then it’s 70% off MSRP.

A rare 60% off + addit. 40% off item would be 76% off.

Got all that? The extra 40% off discount should happen when the item hits your cart. Off we go. Fine print says this is set to end today, 1/11/26.

Size shown is a 40R and 32×32 (would need hemming) on 5’10″/180.

It’s thoroughly… fine. Fine is fine! It’s a true, dark navy. Tail isn’t chopped, double vents in the rear, sleeves have non functioning sleeve cuff buttons (for easier tailoring), and the fabric is a 3-season, midweight, sturdy feeling twill. It doesn’t drape as well as other smoother, easier flowing fabrics. But it feels like it’ll wear well. It’s not flimsy. Yet one can’t expect a half-canvas construction or fancy details/trim pieces at this price. But for a cheap suit? These separates may have potential for some. Fully lined in polyester. So between that and the mid-weight poly/wool blend, don’t wear it in the summer. Should be good in fall/winter/spring. Made in India.

Note: This is NOT the cotton blend Mac shown at the top of the post. We’ll get to that one a little further down the page.

From here it looks like a winter-weight coat cut in a Mac style… not a true Mac (lighter weight/3 season) cut in a water resistant wool material that’s akin more to suiting fabrics. The latter does exist out there. And they’re spendy. They’re nice, those lighter weight wool macs. This doesn’t appear to be that though. Still. Looks good.

Wait, what? When did BR Factory start mixing a little cashmere into their sweaters? These seem newer than the rest of their F/W line, yet sizes are already moving pretty fast.

And the cheaper yet still 100% merino option. Never in a zillion years did any of us think half-zip sweaters would permeate the zeitgeist.

For when you just want a (cheap) dress shirt. No neck and sleeve sizing though. Alpha sizes from XS – XXL only. And do be aware that there’s a little internal contrast piping around one seam at the collar. Some guys like a little extra detail like that, some hate it, some won’t care.

Shown above: Size 32×32 athletic fit on 5’10″/180. Color is an o.o.s.”brown heather.”

Really, really good for the price. Soft, stretch-infused, versatile five-pocket-style pants. When you want to wear jeans but don’t want to wear jeans and don’t want to wear chinos/khakis either. They do seem to shrink up a little in the wash. So know that.

The ubiquitous quilted jacket so many brands make this time of year.

More poly than wool: 52% polyester, 40% wool, 8% other fibers. Still, looks pretty good from here. Two button front. Notch lapel. Classic camel color.

All merino, lighter weight v-necks at a truly affordable price. Four basic colors to pick from. A fall/winter/spring standard.

NOTE: Not sure why there are two prices, but the slim or athletic fits are 64% off. Slim-Straights are “just” 58% off.

BR Factory’s stretch cotton chinos. 97% cotton, 3% spandex. All the colors you’d expect. Even has the patch on the backside just like mainline BR chinos.

Size shown: Medium on 5’10″/180.

Infinitely more versatile than most other jackets. Dead simple, and that’s the point. Quiet, classy, timeless style doesn’t shout. And Mac Jackets go with everything from jeans and sneakers to a full suit and tie. 66% cotton, 34% recycled polyester. Single vent in the rear. Made in India.

Wouldn’t be a BR Factory event without mentioning these, no? Truth be told though, these have gone for under $30 during some recent sales. But not this time.

Two fits, multiple washes/colors, and as good as it gets for a cheap pair of stretchy jeans. They’re super comfortable with lots of stretch. 56% cotton, 25% viscose rayon, 17% polyester, 2% spandex. A real favorite here at the Dappered home offices, both in the dark rinse and charcoal wash. Size shown above is a 32×32 athletic fit on 5’10″/180.

These are my sweatpants.

But they’re cargos too?

They’re SwArgos.

What do you keep in those pockets?

My dignity?

They look super comfy TBH.

Thanks, they are.

I want them. Because.

I hear you. Now if you’ll excuse me, I’m off to work as a backup dancer for SoulDecision’s reunion tour.

Super smooth mercerized cotton. Not broken in/super slubbed/or made to look like an old favorite. Just know that some mercerized cotton garments can shrink in the wash. Sometimes.

A cool/cold season standard. 97% cotton / 3% spandex.

Work-shirt style double chest pockets. Various plaids. Note that some colors/patterns have become final sale, so anything tagged as such can’t be returned or exchanged. The red and green options shown above, at post time, were still returnable/exchangeable.

Too late for velvet? Probably, now that the holidays have come and gone. Unless you’ve got a very late office Holiday/New Years party coming up, or… you just want to give the dark but interesting dinner jacket “thing” a try.

“Just” 40% off but still worth a mention: Suede Chukkas – $108 ($180)

Shoes/leather stuff is & are excluded from almost all BR Factory promos. Still worth a mention though. Mini lug sole, surprisingly soft suede uppers, and fit seems true out of the box (my normally 10.5 D feet felt fine in these). Made in India. Four pairs of reinforced eyelets. Shape walks the line between smart casual and casual perfectly (they’re not bulbous, they’re not pointy). The interiors are lined in textile, not leather, so they’ve obviously cut corners there. But overall if you’re on #teamchukka, they feel like a win (even if they have gone for under $100 during some previous sales.)

***WARNING: Picks Below are FINAL SALE Clearance***



And therefor can’t be returned or exchanged.

Also, there’s no “up to 50% off + addit 40% off” deal here.

It’s “just” an additional 50% off the clearance price. So, know that.

Size shown: Medium on 5’10″/180

Available in Black, Dark Brown, or the “Oatmeal” shown above. Thick. Not wimpy. Smooth to the touch. Not scratchy. 64% cotton, 25% nylon, 9% polyester, 2% elastane spandex. The buttons feel and look a little cheap, but that’s fine considering the price. Sure the Spier version is the king being it’s made from super soft, 100% Australian Merino Wool. But this one is less than a third of the Spier’s price.

Size shown: 40R on 5’10″/180

51% recycled polyester, 41% wool, 8% other fibers. Patch pockets keep it casual. Still smart, but casual enough to wear with jeans. It’s a bit on the stiff side straight out of the box. But that’s not unusual with BRF’s fall and winter sportcoats. Nor is it unusual for a cheap/cheaper sportcoat in general. Definitely a cool/colder weather weight. Houndstooth pattern is made up of gray, a darker gray (if not midnight navy) and just enough of a quiet rust brown to keep things interesting.

Ranch inspired, city-slicker appropriate. The dark (poly) sherpa collar helps it look contemporary. Body is 52% polyester, 43% wool, 5% other fibers. Always with the “other” fibers.

Texture at an affordable price in three different colors.

Interesting thanks to the traditional donegal flecks, and still dressy thanks to the dark base color. Fabric is a mix: 55% recycled polyester, 40% recycled wool, 5% other fibers. But that’s why it’s also (well) under a hundred bucks. Probably fair to assume that this one will be like the houndstooth option straight out of the box. Meaning: less flexible than ideal. These are not the unconstructed Bonobos hopsack afterall.

Size shown: 32×32 slim on 5’10″/180. Cuffed because they’re a touch long.

One of those items from BRF that’s good enough you’d be likely to ask “why would I pay for the mainline version?” 96% cotton/4% elastane, and it actually feels like there’s more stretch in there. Machine wash cold/tumble dry low. Color shown above is “cinnamon spice.”

The up to 50% off + additional 40% off event at BR Factory is set to expire Sunday 1/11. Outbound shipping is $7 unless you’re one of their higher tiered rewards members. Returns are free, although those outbound shipping charges are non refundable.