Steal Alert: 1 Sale 4 Outfits – J. Crew Extra 70% off 3+ Final Sale items

*Note: Code WEEKEND is also good for an extra 50% off 1-2 sale items, but if you play your cards right, it can often (but not always) be cheaper to get three items at the 70% off.

WARNING: This one’s for the gamblers. The true deal hunters… who are also willing to come up empty (or worse). Because all of the J. Crew stuff below is FINAL sale. No returns or exchanges. None. Zilch. Once you purchase it, it’s yours, for better or for worse. But… tis the season for End-of-Winter clearance blowouts. And at an extra 70% off… (if you purchase 3 or more items) this is certainly one of those. Figured it was worth throwing together a few quick combos to see if we could spin some mega-clearance “straw” into style gold. Code WEEKEND is set to end Tuesday, 1/20/26.

Winter rugged

Smart-casual textures

* Not on Final Sale but shown: Dark Charcoal Jeans in Straight or Slim – $89.50 ($148)

(sorry, not a lot of pants/jeans in the final sale section at present.)

Weekend laid-back (with some cashmere)

Summer wedding already on the books

