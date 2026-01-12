Most Wanted Affordable Style – January 2026

Whether you’re looking for gift ideas or a quick upgrade for yourself, expect these to come around about once a month. You’ll find new arrivals and old favorites, especially good deals, or maybe something pricey to keep an eye on for future sales. Got a tip on something that deserves to end up in the monthly Most Wanted? Send those in to joe@dappered.com.

Pretty great price for suede. Not faux suede. Suede suede. And as it’s on sale at mainline Nordstrom, these ship and return for free. S/M/XLs available at post time, but sizes seem limited and may be going fast.

Speaking of suede… Goodyear welted in Port Washington Wisconsin. Classic, versatile, plain toe. Loden suede uppers with an inset panel (is that more suede? a tweedy wool? What is that?) for some visual interest. On mega sale at Nordstrom Rack. So while outbound shipping is free (as these are over $89 and that’s the threshold at The Rack), returns are only free if you can get them back to a physical Nordstrom or Nordstrom Rack location. Otherwise, you’ll be charged for a pre-paid return shipping label.

Something to go with those Allen Edmonds boots. Select colors on clearance. Scattered sizes online. Might be worth a fly-by if you’re in your local Tar-zhay and have a few seconds to spare picking through the men’s clearance rack.

Casual enough for creative or rugged workplaces, interesting enough for more dressed up occupations. And WP Standard’s quality is absolutely something. Head here for a full review of this “Woodward” briefcase, albeit in the tan leather option.

Hard not to love the vintage-y looking big sword hour hand, and Old Radium SuperLuminova. Price above reflects getting the optional, quick-change steel bracelet. Also includes a rubber strap. Would look excellent on all sorts of NATO and leather straps too. Miyota quartz movement. Assembled in Hong Kong. Limited release and may sell out.

Nordstrom’s house brand does blazers really well, and that goes for their knit “swazers” too. This one does look like it may run a little short in the tail, but that’s not uncommon for knit blazers. Available in either the grey plaid shown above, or a navy plaid with blue base. Ships / returns for free.

