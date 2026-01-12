Most Wanted Affordable Style – January 2026

Whether you’re looking for gift ideas or a quick upgrade for yourself, expect these to come around about once a month. You’ll find new arrivals and old favorites, especially good deals, or maybe something pricey to keep an eye on for future sales. Got a tip on something that deserves to end up in the monthly Most Wanted? Send those in to joe@dappered.com.
Nordstrom Suede Bombers – $199.99 ($299)
Pretty great price for suede. Not faux suede. Suede suede. And as it’s on sale at mainline Nordstrom, these ship and return for free. S/M/XLs available at post time, but sizes seem limited and may be going fast.
Allen Edmonds Dain Loden Suede Boots – $134.96 ($495)
Speaking of suede… Goodyear welted in Port Washington Wisconsin. Classic, versatile, plain toe. Loden suede uppers with an inset panel (is that more suede? a tweedy wool? What is that?) for some visual interest. On mega sale at Nordstrom Rack. So while outbound shipping is free (as these are over $89 and that’s the threshold at The Rack), returns are only free if you can get them back to a physical Nordstrom or Nordstrom Rack location. Otherwise, you’ll be charged for a pre-paid return shipping label.
Target Goodfellow Mid-Weight Flannels – $25.50 ($30)
Something to go with those Allen Edmonds boots. Select colors on clearance. Scattered sizes online. Might be worth a fly-by if you’re in your local Tar-zhay and have a few seconds to spare picking through the men’s clearance rack.
WP Standard Black & Tan Roughout Suede Briefcase – $348
Casual enough for creative or rugged workplaces, interesting enough for more dressed up occupations. And WP Standard’s quality is absolutely something. Head here for a full review of this “Woodward” briefcase, albeit in the tan leather option.
VAER DS2 Arctic 39mm Quartz – $329
Hard not to love the vintage-y looking big sword hour hand, and Old Radium SuperLuminova. Price above reflects getting the optional, quick-change steel bracelet. Also includes a rubber strap. Would look excellent on all sorts of NATO and leather straps too. Miyota quartz movement. Assembled in Hong Kong. Limited release and may sell out.
BONUS Nordstrom 98% wool KNIT Sportcoat – $226.85 ($349)
Nordstrom’s house brand does blazers really well, and that goes for their knit “swazers” too. This one does look like it may run a little short in the tail, but that’s not uncommon for knit blazers. Available in either the grey plaid shown above, or a navy plaid with blue base. Ships / returns for free.
