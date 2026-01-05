Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – JCF’s 70% off Clearance Blowout, Dive Watch Price Drops, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

And there’s actually a good amount of stock/variety of styles in there at post time.

Point of order: JCF prices are… let’s just call them “malleable.” The idea that those 5-pocket cords could cost $128 or $101 on sale is laughable. But the additional 70% off drops them to $30ish. Final sale though. No returns or exchanges on any of this stuff as it’s all end-of-season clearance.

While quite a lot of the items reverted to full price once Huckberry’s “See You Out There” sale ended… some have stuck. Included are their hugely popular Flint & Tinder 365 pants, which when combined with the additional 15% off bundle deal, drop to under $75 per pair if you buy two of the on-sale colors/fits. Big thanks to Glenn D. for the tip on that one.

Via: Amazon: Up to 40% off Winter Sale

A few days after we featured this thing (automatic! dependable brand! on-the-fly micro extension!) in our Weekly 10 at ~$280… it dropped a further 42 bucks.

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Oddly, these won’t deliver until January 22 – February 11. That’s super weird, considering Amazon is the shipper and seller (at post time). We’ve got one on the way and will post updates if necessary.

End-of-season clearance time across the industry means it’s not a bad time to keep an eye on Nordstrom Rack, as that can be when some stuff from their mainline Nordstom inventory (and other places) can start to trickle in. Free shipping doesn’t kick in until $89 though, and while returns in-store are free, sending it back through the mail/UPS will cost you a pre-paid label.

Also worth a mention: