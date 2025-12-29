Top 10 After-Xmas Sale Styles for Men

The Weekly 10 is our top 10 list of the best individual item style deals for men. Part recap, but you may also see something you haven’t caught yet. Got a style tip? Send those into joe@dappered.com. Now let’s start the count down…

Via: Nordstrom: Half-Yearly Sale

Nordstrom’s house brand sportcoats are a quiet steal when they go on sale. Often made from nice, Italian sourced wool, the construction is good (butterfly lined!) and the fits are true. A 40R fits my normally 40R 5’10″/180 just about perfect, with no off-the-rack tailoring needed. If you’re not so lucky, you can always send it back for free, as this is mainline Nordstrom and everything (even sale items) ship and return for free.

Via: 30% off select at Timex

Reverse panda, green dial, and the case diameter is under 40mm. That’s a lot of “on trend” details all at once. Might be on sale because it looks a little “too” green with the stock strap, but imagine it on an aftermarket black and gray striped strap, or even a brown or black leather rally style.

Via: Banana Republic Extra 20% off sale items, new styles added (exp 1/2)

Speaking of green. Rich, earthy, loden suede uppers. Leather lined. Natural crepe outsole… which truth be told isn’t great in wet or icy conditions as natural crepe can hydroplane. So best for drier climates in the now, or wearing around the house/on dry days/waiting until summer.

Maximum purchase of 2 discounted gift cards per gift card purchase transaction. That means a future purchase over $100 is effectively $25 off. If something is in that $75 – $100 range, then it’s $75, and you’ll leave a little gift-card credit on the table. $200 or over and it’s effectively $50 off, as you’ll apply both giftcards at checkout. Not a bad way to save some cash on styles that aren’t always on sale. Deal ends New Year’s Eve.

Via: JCF Extra 70% off final sale clearance w/ TAKE70 (exp 12/29)

A budget-Barbour-lookalike. Final sale though. No returns or exchanges. That’s why it’s priced the way it is.

Via: Huckberry: Up to 45% off Winter Clearance Event (exp 1/1)

Surprised to see them on sale for this deep of a discount, even if it’s not exactly prime white-sneaker season. Made in Portugal. The materials and overall design are really impressive. Full review of a different (not on sale) color scheme can be found here. That pebbled white leather upper, off white sole, and leather heel tab looks all kinds of right.

Via: Banana Republic Extra 20% off sale items, new styles added (exp 1/2)

Hopsack wool so it has that little bit of texture, which means it can look good as a stand-alone sportcoat. Matching trousers are also available (and on double sale) in case you want to make a suit out of it. Be aware that the sleeve cuffs on these have historically had functioning “surgeon’s” cuff buttons, which are a real (expensive) pain to get tailored. Some tailors won’t even mess with those, as it can occasionally mean removing the sleeve from the shoulder to shorten the length. But as it’s not final sale (yet?) you can send it back if it doesn’t fit right on arrival.

Via: Amazon: Up to 40% off Winter Sale

Perhaps you got an Amazon gift card for the holidays? For the longest time only the blue, green, or yellow dial options seemed to be available here in the states, but now Amazon is selling and fulfilling the black/charcoal version. Automatic movement. 41mm diameter. Ratcheting micro on-the-fly diver extension. A bit thick at 13.7 mm, but it wears nicely for a tool watch. Weirdly, these won’t deliver until January 17 – February 5. That’s super weird, considering Amazon is at post time the shipper and seller.

Via: Bonobos: Extra 30% off Sale items w/ FINALBOW (exp 1/4)

One of their bestsellers, not final sale yet (so they can be returned/exchanged), and while sizes are moving fast… there’s still a decent selection left at post time. A few different colors and patterns to choose from.

Via: Spier & Mackay: Up to 25% off select End of Year Sale (exp 1/4)

Blake stitched construction, subtle studded rubber sole for traction, sleek and dressy. Finding any decent pair of dress shoes in the mid $100s can be tough, let alone a pair with those kind of specs. Full review here of the brogue cap toes, albeit in dark brown. Remember, if it’s your first Suit/Sport Coat, Shoes, Dress / Casual Trousers, Outerwear, Knitwear, or Dress / Casual Shirt purchase with them, then your purchase ships and returns for free (see returns policy and USA tab here.) Sale runs through January 4th.