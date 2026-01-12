Dappered

Affordable Men's Style

Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Allen Edmonds Extra 25% off, BR Extra 28% off Sale Items, & More

By | | Heads up: Buying via our links results in us getting a commission, which helps keep the lights on around here. We also take your privacy rights seriously. Head here to learn more.

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

 

Allen Edmonds: Extra 25% off sale items

Prices are as marked, so no extra money coming off when it hits your cart. Overall, not a ton of barn-burning-steals in this one, but Park Avenues under $300 in a wheelhouse/foundational color like their deep, rich, dark brown “Espresso” seems pretty great.

 

Banana Republic: Sale items extra 20% off + addit. 10% off w/ BRAFF

Nice little extra cherry on top with that BRAFF code. Both the extra 20% off AND the additional 10% off with code BRAFF deal is set to expire today, Monday 1/12.

 

J. Crew: End of Season Cashmere Up to 50% off + addit 10% off for members

Even includes some accessories like caps and scarves, which is great for those of us who might have had one too many eggnogs over the holiday season, and misplaced a scarf or winter hat in an Uber. Prices above reflect the additional 10% off for their members/rewards club. All you have to do is log in and check a box at checkout to get the additional 10% off.

 

BONUS  Brooks Brothers: New Items Added to Clearance

Looks like some more of their recent fall/winter collection has shifted over to their clearance section. Now, some of us usually wait until they run a “sale’s on sale” event, but by then common sizes/colors could have sold out. That’s the game. But something to keep an eye on.

 

Also worth a mention:

Filed Under: Accessories, Clothing, Sales, Steals, and Deals, Shoes, Watches Tagged With:

CONNECT WITH DAPPERED

EXPLORE DAPPERED BASICS

Follow us on Instagram @dappereddotcom

We collect cookies to analyze our website traffic and performance;
we never collect any personal data.
For a full explanation of our privacy policy click here.