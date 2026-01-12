Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Allen Edmonds Extra 25% off, BR Extra 28% off Sale Items, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Prices are as marked, so no extra money coming off when it hits your cart. Overall, not a ton of barn-burning-steals in this one, but Park Avenues under $300 in a wheelhouse/foundational color like their deep, rich, dark brown “Espresso” seems pretty great.

Nice little extra cherry on top with that BRAFF code. Both the extra 20% off AND the additional 10% off with code BRAFF deal is set to expire today, Monday 1/12.

Even includes some accessories like caps and scarves, which is great for those of us who might have had one too many eggnogs over the holiday season, and misplaced a scarf or winter hat in an Uber. Prices above reflect the additional 10% off for their members/rewards club. All you have to do is log in and check a box at checkout to get the additional 10% off.

Looks like some more of their recent fall/winter collection has shifted over to their clearance section. Now, some of us usually wait until they run a “sale’s on sale” event, but by then common sizes/colors could have sold out. That’s the game. But something to keep an eye on.

Also worth a mention: