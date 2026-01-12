Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Allen Edmonds Extra 25% off, BR Extra 28% off Sale Items, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
Allen Edmonds: Extra 25% off sale items
- Espresso Park Avenues – $284.99 ($450)
- Park Ave. Cap Toe Boots – $299 ($550) very top of post
Prices are as marked, so no extra money coming off when it hits your cart. Overall, not a ton of barn-burning-steals in this one, but Park Avenues under $300 in a wheelhouse/foundational color like their deep, rich, dark brown “Espresso” seems pretty great.
Banana Republic: Sale items extra 20% off + addit. 10% off w/ BRAFF
- Italian Wool-Blend Windowpane Jacket – $269.99 ($450)
- Merino Blend Sweater Bomber – $143.99 ($250)
- Slim Brushed Traveler Chinos – $53.99 ($100)
- Corduroy Puffer Vest – $115.19 ($198)
- Suede Court Sneakers – $86.39 ($150)
Nice little extra cherry on top with that BRAFF code. Both the extra 20% off AND the additional 10% off with code BRAFF deal is set to expire today, Monday 1/12.
J. Crew: End of Season Cashmere Up to 50% off + addit 10% off for members
- Cashmere waffle hooded sweater – $124.65 ($278)
- Midweight cashmere waffle-knit polo cardigan sweater – $133.65 ($298)
- 97% recycled cashmere/3% recycled wool Tartan Scarf – $56.25 ($128)
- 97% recycled cashmere/3% recycled wool Plaid Scarf – $56.25 ($128)
Even includes some accessories like caps and scarves, which is great for those of us who might have had one too many eggnogs over the holiday season, and misplaced a scarf or winter hat in an Uber. Prices above reflect the additional 10% off for their members/rewards club. All you have to do is log in and check a box at checkout to get the additional 10% off.
BONUS Brooks Brothers: New Items Added to Clearance
- Classic Fit Wool Flannel Plaid Sport Coat – $399.99 ($698)
- Classic Fit 1818 Sport Coat in UK Wool-Cotton Tweed – $479.99 ($798)
Looks like some more of their recent fall/winter collection has shifted over to their clearance section. Now, some of us usually wait until they run a “sale’s on sale” event, but by then common sizes/colors could have sold out. That’s the game. But something to keep an eye on.
Also worth a mention:
- Darn Tough: Free Shipping no minimum (ends 3am ET on 1/13)
- Orient: 15% off w/ NEWYEAR26
- Todd Snyder: Additional 40% off sale & FINAL sale w/ EXTRA40
- Spier: Up to 20% off select items