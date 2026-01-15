Long Weekend Winter Clearance Sales Roundup – BR extra 30% off, Nordy Rack new reductions, & More

There’s a weirdly decent amount of sales going on right now. Maybe it’s holiday returns, or unsold stock from brick and mortar stores getting shipped off to a brand’s online fulfillment hub. But as this is all end-of-season clearance, sizes may move fast and stock will be limited. As always, picks had at least a decent size selection at post time. We’ll try to update over the next couple days with new sales, as necessary. Got a tip? Send those in to joe@dappered.com.
Banana Republic: Extra 30% off Sale items (new items added)
- Velvet Tuxedo Jacket – $279.99 ($498)
- Italian Wool-Blend Windowpane Jacket – $269.99 ($450)
- Slim Brushed Traveler Chinos – $52.49 ($100)
- Merino Blend Sweater Bomber – $100.79 ($250)
- Suede Court Sneakers – $83.99 ($150)
Extra 30% off is set to expire Wednesday, 1/22, but sizes could move fast depending on the item.
BR Factory: 50% off + addit. 20% off most
- Suede Chukkas – $72 ($180)
- Standard fit mini ribbed henley – $26 ($65)
- Quarter-Zip 100% Merino Sweaters – $38 ($95)
Works out to 60% off the normal MSRP as that additional 20% comes off the half-off marked down price. Worth noting is those chukkas, as they’re normally excluded from big price cuts, but for whatever reason right now they’ve dropped under $75. Also be aware that BRF has recently moved quite a bit of their inventory to final sale clearance, which is getting a flat extra 50% off at checkout, but that stuff can’t be returned or exchanged.
Allen Edmonds: Extra 25% off sale items
Prices are as marked, so no extra money coming off when it hits your cart. Sale overall is… so-so. But Park Avenues under $300 in a wheelhouse/foundational color like their deep, rich, dark brown “Espresso” seems pretty great. Sale is set to end Monday.
AE Factory 2nds Shoebank: Extra 25% off
- Factory 2nd Fifth Avenue Cap Toe Oxfords – $186.75* ($450)
- $25 restocking fee on all Factory 2nds returns
Same deal going on over at the Allen Edmonds outlet. Structurally the shoes should be fine, but somewhere along the manufacturing line the picked up a cosmetic blemish, and now they can’t be sold at full price. ***Remember: All returns of Factory 2nds incur a hefty $25 restocking fee.
Brooks Brothers: Extra 25% off clearance (tailored picks)
- 1818 Line Italian Wool Checked Suit – $637.49 ($1498) 3 fits
- Explorer Line Italian Wool Windowpane Jacket +
- Explorer Line Italian Wool Windowpane Trousers =
- $397.48 total ($896)
Sale’s on sale at Brooks Brothers. Some new fall/winter 2024-25 stock as well. Runs through Wednesday 1/21.
Brooks Brothers: Extra 25% off clearance (other stuff)
- Cotton-Wool Blend Waffle Knit Henley – $52.49 ($148)
- Friday Shirt, Poplin Stripe – $37.49 ($108)
- Explorer Collection Non-Iron Check Dress Shirt – $67.49 ($138)
- Stretch Supima Non-Iron Pinpoint Windowpane Dress Shirt – $67.49 ($128)
- Wool/Nylon/Spandex Blackwatch Tartan Socks – $11.24 ($24.50)
And now some picks other than suits or sportcoats. Remember that free shipping doesn’t normally kick in until $200. That can be an unpleasant surprise at checkout if you’re after just a shirt or sweater.
Amazon: Timex 40mm Marlin Chrono – $116.50 ($209)
Well that’s random. But a heck of a price if you fancy a fancy chronograph but don’t want to spend a ton of cash. For context, these are stuck to the full price of $209 over at Timex direct.
J. Crew: “Up to 40% off” Peak Winter Styles
- Goodyear Welted Kenton Chelseas – $196.50 ($328) 40% off
- Merino wool V-neck sweaters – $69.50 ($118) 41% off
- Sportcoat in broken herringbone English wool – $354.50 ($598) 40% off
- Suede Field Boots* – $209.50 ($348) 39.8% off
- *NOTE: These tend to run half a size small, so size up.
Key words are “up to.” But it’s nice to see some of their Goodyear Welted Boots getting the full 40% off. Not final sale yet either, which is nice. Returns/exchanges are possible (although returns through the mail will set you back a pre-paid label.) Meanwhile…
J. Crew Part II: Extra 70% off 3+ FINAL Sale items w/ WEEKEND
- Box-quilt insulated jacket with PrimaLoft – $60.29 FINAL ($268) +
- Midweight cashmere crewneck sweater – $74.99 FINAL ($278)
- Merino wool-blend socks – $10.79 FINAL ($39.50)
- = $146.08 FINAL TOTAL ($585.50)
- Midweight heathered cashmere ribbed V-neck cardigan – $93.89 FINAL ($348) +
- Cotton-cashmere blend shirt in check – $39.89 FINAL ($148)
- Merino wool-blend socks – $10.79 FINAL ($39.50)
- = $144.57 FINAL TOTAL ($585.50)
“Just add pants.” – These 2 combos.
All final sale on this stuff. You probably knew about this promo already, but wanted to throw a couple more 3-packs in all the same. It’s also worth mentioning that they added a ton of their cashmere stuff to the final section. Again, final means final. No returns or exchanges on anything marked as such. And to get that additional 70% off, you have to buy at least three items. But (final sale) socks count!
Nordstrom Rack: New Arrivals + New Price reductions (clothes picks)
- Nordstrom Grid Stretch Wool Sport Coat – $156.97 ($349)
- Rodd & Gunn Jacks Bay Quarter Zip Sweater – $54.98 ($198)
- Nordstrom Premium Non-Iron Trim Fit Dress Shirt – $39.97 ($69.50)
- Brooks Brothers Cotton/Wool/Poly Sportcoat – $279.97 ($498)
Lots of activity going on at The Rack, with new arrivals just landing, as well as new price reductions on stuff that’s been kicking around their warehouses for awhile. Free shipping kicks in at $89. Returns are free only if you can hustle it over to a physical Nordstrom or Nordstrom Rack location.
Nordstrom Rack: New Arrivals + New Price reductions (shoe picks)
- TBNY Made in Italy Chukkas – $199.97 ($425)
- Maganni Made in Spain Double Monks – $149.48 ($435)
- Brooks Brothers Carnegie Cap Toes – $119.97 ($299)
And a few call-outs from their well stocked shoe department.
Rhone: Up to 30% off select styles
Rhone doesn’t do cheap. But their Commuter line of button downs and polos are tough to beat in terms of pure comfort. They stretch, they breathe, they wick. Sale is on select styles only/select colors only, and selection is scattered at best.
Huckberry: New items added to sale
- Proof ARC Pant – $89 ($138) 3 colors
- Rhodes Work Wedge Chukkas – $194 ($228)
- Flint and Tinder Quilted Waxed Shirt Jacket – $172 ($288)
- Greys Wool Outdoor Slipper Boot – $70 ($108)
Unleash the earth-tones! … Don’t worry, they have lots of stuff in other colors too. Keep an eye out for any final sale items. They’re not the norm, but anything tagged as such can’t be returned or exchanged. Otherwise returns are free (minus any outbound shipping charges, and free outbound shipping kicks in at $98.
UNIQLO: Winter Sale is on
It’s winter coat clearance time across the industry, and UNIQLO is clearly one of the brands taking part. Lotta winter left. Lots. And yes, there’s more on sale over at UNIQLO than just outerwear.
Also worth a mention:
- GAP: Extra 20% off w/ ADDIT (exclusions apply of course.)
- Orient: 15% off w/ NEWYEAR26
- Todd Snyder: Additional 40% off sale & FINAL sale w/ EXTRA40
- Madewell: Extra 40% off sale items w/ NEWYEAR