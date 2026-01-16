Steal Alert: Bonobos Extra 50% off Sale Items

Here we go. Winter Clearance season certainly has picked up across the retail industry, and this one from Bonobos might just be the Final Boss of them all.

New items have been added to the Bonobos sale section. Seems like most of it (for now) is regular sale, which is stuff that still ships/returns for free. But it’s a mix. There’s final sale stuff in there too, and anything tagged as final sale can’t be returned or exchanged. We’ll do our best to stick to regular sale items below. And remember, the best stuff can move fast in terms of styles/colors/sizes. But as of post time, all picks had a good size selection. Off we go.

Select colors and patterns, and that blue glen check (macro shot showing the pattern at very top left of post) looks terrific. The structure of a true sportcoat made with flexible and comfortable knit fabrics. One of their bestsellers. Not droopy like a lot of other knit “swazers” can be from other brands. These do have real shape to them. Bottom line: if you want something less formal than a standard woven blazer, but still can dress up with a collared shirt, then these are those. Fabric (cotton, wool blend, cotton blend) depends on the color/pattern.

Ships and returns for free. Can an impulse buy be made from 100% Italian cashmere?

These stylistically exist somewhere between a casual field jacket and a more formal wool coat. 50% Wool, 30% Polyester, 10% Acrylic, 5% Polyamide, 5% Other Fibers. Chest high hand warmer pockets are always a plus. Ships/returns free, which is ideal for all outerwear purchases, as you want to make sure it comfortably fits over your heavy sweaters and suit jackets, as well as covers your suit jacket/blazer tails before fully committing.

If you like your fall/winter pants soft and cozy, try these. Italian milled cotton moleskin. And of course they come in all the fits Bonobos is famous for. Three of the six colors are on sale at post time.

Speaking of soft and cozy… Somewhere Al Borland is laying on a sheepskin rug, wearing these and nothing else, and asking someone “Is it hot in here? Or is it just… chunky?”

And the non-denim, stretch twill 5-pocket version.

Professorial style on a not-tenured budget. Still not cheap, nor should it be. Lightly structured, and made from 100% wool from Abraham Moon (U.K.) That’s a lot of positives for under $200.

Gurkha trousers, with their dashing side-sweep cummerbund style waist closure, are either Italian Fashion Show slick, or “original control top!” odd. All depends on your perspective. Ruined these for you, didn’t I. Sorry. But they are like the original performance-trouser. No stupid belt needed thanks to their on the fly adjustment! Pretty neat. …. Great. Annnd now I want them. That came full circle in a hurry.

In a perfect, gent-standard camel. 65% Wool, 30% Nylon, 5% Cashmere. Sold in more precise chest-measurement sizes, instead of the usual/ballpark S/M/L/XL.

A little different than their bestselling and oft-mentioned solid hopsack blazers. Still unconstructed and still made from Italian material, but these are wool blend and come in three different patterns.

Super simple. Made in warm, soft, Italian milled cotton moleskin. That olive base with the black collar and cuffs is all kinds of right.

Oooh fancy. Super 150s wool from Italy’s Fratelli Tallia di Delfino Mill. Still sold as separates, so you get to pick the size and fit of the jacket and trousers independently from each other.

Fifty bucks, ships and returns for free (until they move them to Final Sale,) and a great way to get introduced to Bonobos if you’re new and curious about how their fit(s) compare to other pants in your closet.

Same fabric, just cut in a chino/dress pant like style with two slash pockets up front and two welts in the rear.

Waxed cotton from the legends at British Millerain. For under a hundred bucks and it ships/returns free? Not bad. Collar could be an issue. On the model they try to lay it flat, but it looks to be more of a true stand collar. A stand collar is preferred for some of us, but if you’re expecting a more traditional collar, it might not do that.

For those who already have the basics like solid charcoal and solid navy covered, and want to branch out a little without getting too crazy. A micro pattern like this (teeny) houndstooth is a great way to go.

Soft, Italian wool flannel ready to handle the winter doldrums. Navy, black, brown, or the Professor-Jones-ish olive green shown above.

A cool/cold weather version of the ubiquitous chore jacket. Front lower patch pockets. 72% Virgin Wool, 28% Polyester Italian fabric with a cool plaid + windowpane overlay.

A rare final sale items, so no returns or exchanges on these shirts. Sometimes a button down can just be a button down. This is one of those times.

Oddly enough, sheep don’t grow polyester polar-“fleece” on their bodies. They grow wool. Of which this jacket is made from. Or at least mostly from. 65% wool / 35% poly Italian fabric.

90% Virgin Wool, 8% Cashmere, 2% Elastane from Italy’s Tollegno mill. Half lined. Pick stitching detail throughout. And like their other blazers, sleeve cuffs are non-functioning for easy tailoring/sleeve shortening.

No one knows how to have fun like Bonobos. There’s no season like “snow” season, and even if the holidays are over, Yetis are still out there partying hard. Bottoms up.

The extra 50% off Bonobos sale items code BIGSALE50 is set to run through Sunday 1/25/26.