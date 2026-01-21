J. Crew: 50% off select Winter Styles (coats, hats, sweaters, etc.)

J. Crew: “Boy winter sure is wrapping up, isn’t it?”

Everyone else:

Timing is, as they say, everything. And even though much of the U.S. is getting slammed by icy cold at present, the Vernal Equinox is less than 2 months away.

“Cold comfort” indeed.

Bottom line: This is a really nice sale, because it’s a Black-Friday-like, maxed out discount for J. Crew. Usually they run 30% or 40% off their full-price, in-season stock. Anything more than that and they’ll tag it as final sale. *And at post time most of this stuff isn’t final sale yet.* That’s key. So it can be returned/exchanged. Yes you may be able to get one of these items cheaper in a few weeks once it hits final sale status, but at that point you’ll be stuck with it, even if it doesn’t fit.

Returns in store are free. Other than that you’ll be out a $7.50 pre-paid label. Button up. Stay warm. Let’s go.

For whatever reason, these didn’t get much discount-love this year. So it’s nice to see them dropping under $60. Navy, black, or gray. Merino wool. Yes one can certainly find cheaper options out there, but perhaps these are worth the upcharge over the competition. From reader Toby R.: “I’ve always found J. Crew’s wool sweaters to hit really well at the ‘somewhat budget conscious but also wanting to look nice while being long-lasting and functional’ intersection.”

Consider sizing up by half. New for this year. Review of the previous version can be found here, when they were making them in a darker suede. Richer and (even) more eye catching this go-round. Seems like they still may run half a size small.

A customer favorite. Their standard weight henleys. Henleys are great, and J. Crew’s vintage-wash fabric has its fans. Not super thick or bulky. Eight colors to choose from.

Also shown at the very top of the post. Perfectly placed chest-high handwarmer pockets, 80% wool / 20% nylon fabric, and PrimaLoft insulation. Size shown at the very top of the post is a size medium on 5’10″/180.

One of their bestsellers. 4.8/5 stars after 1000 reviews. Classic work-shirt style, but “impossibly soft and stretchy” thanks to the yarn used and knit construction. So instead of it being woven like a poplin, it’s knit more like a tee or sweater. Tons of patterns and a few solids to pick from.

All cashmere, six colors, and extremely well reviewed.

And the scarves to go with the hats.

Five pocket jean-like styling. Hard to beat a pair of cords this time of year.

And the trouserfied version. Meaning: pockets are like chinos or dress pants, instead of the jean like 5-pocket style. These have slashes up front and welts in the rear.

Black or navy. Something to go over a suit, or frankly, anything than else. Topcoats look just as good over a sweater and jeans as they do over a suit. Lots of class in a simple, 95% wool/5% cashmere package.

Of of their bestsellers. They’re comfortable. They move well. Hidden side seam zip pocket. Interior gel gripper waistband detail to help keep shirts tucked. Clean, snap front closure. Performance + cotton blend fabric. Not full performance. Which many prefer, as it avoids the sometimes but not always “plasticky” look of some full performance fabric pants.

One of J. Crew’s heritage/flagship styles of outerwear… only in wool. Limited sizes. These’ll probably sell out.

J. Crew’s new revamped 5 pockets. Something that’s in-between classic chinos and jeans. It’s the style of pants a lot of us reach for multiple times a week if not almost every day. 97% cotton/3% elastane.

100% wool from England’s Moon mills. Broken herringbone is a little easier on the eyes than true herringbone. Base grey = goes with everything.

Classic fit, 100% wool, and a work-appropriate higher rise. Charcoal or navy.

60% cotton / 40% recycled polyamide for a bit of extra water resistance. Great for the wet, gross months ahead.

The 50% off select “Last Call Winter Styles” J. Crew event is set to run through Monday, 1/26. NOTE: J. Crew can change regular sale stuff to “final sale” status on a dime. So be careful. If that happens we’ll do our best to update this post ASAP, but in case they flip status on some of these picks, remember that anything tagged as final sale can’t be returned or exchanged.