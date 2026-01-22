Cashmere Blazers, Chronograph Dress Watches, & More – The Thurs. Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

This is mainline Nordstrom, not their off-price/outlet styled Nordstrom Rack. Translation: This stuff ships AND returns for free.

Set to end today, Thursday 1/22. Unlike some of their competitors, Banana Republic’s sale section isn’t perpetually on double sale. So an extra 30% off while there’s at least some stock left is decent. Picks above weren’t final sale at post time. But that could change. As always, anything tagged as final sale can’t be returned or exchanged.

A few more picks from this sale which was first mentioned here. Do keep an eye out for any items that quickly get turned to Final Sale. Once they get that label, they can’t be returned or exchanged. If that happens, you should be able to see a FINAL SALE tag in the size-selection drop down menu as well as a note near the item once it hits your cart.

Cold weather texture on the left, warm weather sharp luxury on the right. Full original picks are here, although a lot of that stuff sold out pretty quick. Sale ends this Sunday.

More tailoring, but this of the online MTO variety. Big fan of Oliver Wicks. They’re one of those companies where you take a bunch of measurements and snap a few photos of your posture, upload that to their platform, pick a fabric and a bunch of options (lining color, pockets, lapel style, etc…) and then they get to work on making a suit for you. Last time I (the Joe guy) purchased suits from them a couple months back, they were made in/shipped from a factory in Portugal. Full honesty: It’s not the most simple process, as you gotta be careful and measure and work with their customer service team, but the results can be excellent for those who are hard to fit. And they use really nice fabrics too. Super 150s Vitale Barberis Canonico wool is nothing to sneeze at. Not sure when this sale ends. Limit one suit per customer.

Also worth a mention: