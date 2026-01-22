Cashmere Blazers, Chronograph Dress Watches, & More – The Thurs. Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.
Nordstrom: New Items added to sale
- 100% Cashmere Sport Coat – $299.50 ($599)
- 100% Cashmere Quarter Zip Sweaters – $99.50 ($175)
- Made in Italy Nordstrom Sorrento Cap Toe Derby – $129.96 ($199.95)
- Black Dial Timex Waterbury Metropolitan Chronograph – $149.25 ($199)
- White Dial Timex Waterbury Metropolitan Chronograph – $149.25 ($199)
- Washable Italian Merino Wool Quarter Zip Sweaters – $69.65 ($99.50)
- Knit Wool Blend Sport Coat – $156.99 ($349)
This is mainline Nordstrom, not their off-price/outlet styled Nordstrom Rack. Translation: This stuff ships AND returns for free.
Banana Republic: Extra 30% off sale items (ends 1/22)
- Athletic Slim Fit Stretch Chinos – $52.49 – $41.99 ($90) 7 colors
- Merino Blend Sweater Bomber – $139.99 ($250)
- Jacket in Italian Wool Blend Windowpane – $262.49 ($450)
- Trousers in Italian Wool Blend Windowpane – $111.99 ($250)
- Total for the whole suit* = $374.48 ($700)
- *although the jacket or trousers would do just fine on its own, paired with other stuff.
Set to end today, Thursday 1/22. Unlike some of their competitors, Banana Republic’s sale section isn’t perpetually on double sale. So an extra 30% off while there’s at least some stock left is decent. Picks above weren’t final sale at post time. But that could change. As always, anything tagged as final sale can’t be returned or exchanged.
J. Crew: 50% off select Last Call Winter Styles
- Cotton moleskin chore jacket – $118.50 ($238)
- Size shown = Medium on 5’10″/180
- Leather belt with square brass buckle – $39.50 ($79.50)
- 100% Merino wool v-necks – $58.50 ($118)
- Field boots in suede – $172.50 ($348)
- Boots Fit Note: Size up by 1/2
A few more picks from this sale which was first mentioned here. Do keep an eye out for any items that quickly get turned to Final Sale. Once they get that label, they can’t be returned or exchanged. If that happens, you should be able to see a FINAL SALE tag in the size-selection drop down menu as well as a note near the item once it hits your cart.
Bonobos: Extra 50% off Sale w/ BIGSALE50 (ends Sunday)
- Jetsetter Unconstructed British Wool Blazer – $189.50 ($475)
- Light Grey Empire Super 150s Suit – $450 ($1200)
Cold weather texture on the left, warm weather sharp luxury on the right. Full original picks are here, although a lot of that stuff sold out pretty quick. Sale ends this Sunday.
Oliver Wicks: Up to $200 off w/ WINTER26
- Dark Gray V.B.C. super 150s Pick & Pick Suit – $799 ($999)
- Charcoal V.B.C. super 150s Pick & Pick Suit – $799 ($999)
More tailoring, but this of the online MTO variety. Big fan of Oliver Wicks. They’re one of those companies where you take a bunch of measurements and snap a few photos of your posture, upload that to their platform, pick a fabric and a bunch of options (lining color, pockets, lapel style, etc…) and then they get to work on making a suit for you. Last time I (the Joe guy) purchased suits from them a couple months back, they were made in/shipped from a factory in Portugal. Full honesty: It’s not the most simple process, as you gotta be careful and measure and work with their customer service team, but the results can be excellent for those who are hard to fit. And they use really nice fabrics too. Super 150s Vitale Barberis Canonico wool is nothing to sneeze at. Not sure when this sale ends. Limit one suit per customer.
Also worth a mention:
- Todd Snyder: Additional 40% off sale & FINAL sale w/ EXTRA40
- Orient: 15% off w/ NEWYEAR26