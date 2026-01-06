Best Posts of 2025: The Reviews

We’re taking a look back at the best (at least what WE consider the best) of what Dappered had to offer last year, today with a focus on reviews from 2025. Not trying to toot our own horn here. Consider this more of an exercise in recognizing what was popular with the Dappered readers, so we continue to create informative and useful posts in the New Year. And by the way, to you the Dappered readers: thanks.

In person with one of 2025’s best looking additions to the Timex lineup. But before you click over, here’s the eloquent, cerebral yet concise, linguistically expansive analysis of this wristwatch: This thing is cool as hell.

J. Crew took their best selling Ludlow suit separates, and developed a model (in two colors) made to be extra comfortable and ready for travel. Yet they also looking smart enough to be a foundational, do-it-all-suit ready to tackle job interviews, big meetings, weddings, etc.

Less expensive than Allen Edmonds. Way nicer than cheap department store junk. Up close with Spier’s full grain, Blake stitched dress shoes.

For anyone looking to dip their toes into the world of mechanical watches without breaking the bank, this Citizen deserves serious consideration. It also helps that it went on sale a bunch (and is still seeing decent price drops.)

All aboard for a look at what was BR’s latest evolution of flexible jeans made for those on the move (by train, plane, automobile, etc.) Alas, they retired these pretty quick, and went back to a softer/even stretchier “luxe” fabric.

The C5 is VAER’s heritage military inspired field watch. Splurge on the optional stainless steel bracelet, and the classic design and impressive specs combine to make it a perfect GADA (go-anywhere, do anything) wristwatch, which especially excels in the realm of smart-casual “in-between.”

Killshot killers! What sets the Field General apart is its ability to bridge the gap between nostalgic sportswear and contemporary lifestyle wear. The sporty preppy aesthetic makes them equally at home with those soft wash chinos and a casual button-down shirt as they are with relaxed fit tees and joggers. That, and they’re just plain comfortable. More so, to many, than the Killshots.

Less a review of the blazer itself (you can find a full review of those here,) and more showing what a few tweaks at your tailor can do.

Want more? Head here to see our archive of in-person reviews of shoes, clothes, watches, etc…

Coming up tomorrow… the Style Scenarios that ran on Dappered in 2025.