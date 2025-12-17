Stock, steal, & speedy shipping alert: Orient Automatic Bestsellers

Something happened in the wristwatch market in the last 6 months. Prices went up, and stock levels across a lot of brands and retailers seemed to waver if not evaporate. The gray market, once a place to find a deal (and take a risk due to a lack of manufacturer warranties,) all but dried up.

Nowhere was this more obvious than with the brand Orient.

Last year Orient could rarely compete with prices on Amazon, which seemingly had a never ending bench of 3rd party sellers fully stocked on Orient’s best selling watches. Now with the shift in market dynamics, not only can Orient compete, when they roll out a deal like the one they’re running (15% off + free 2 day shipping,) they become something of a steal. Especially as they offer a 2-year warranty on their watches purchased directly through them. You won’t be getting that with ArnoldsHausofWatchez on Amazon.

Off we go with the picks. Orient sent out an email this AM saying today (12/17) was the “Final day for FREE Holiday Delivery.” So perhaps this is it for the RUSH2025 code.

Amazon price at post time: $330, 3rd party sold & shipped. So direct through Orient not only is it cheaper with the RUSH2025 code, you get 2-day shipping AND a 2 year manufacturer’s warranty.

Sleek and a little mean looking. 41.8mm diameter. “Swimming” at a price nowhere near luxury-brand “whale” territory. In-house automatic movement. Available in multiple colors. Full review here.

Amazon price at post time: Unavailable/out of stock?

Full review here. Was out of stock for awhile there. Sized down to be on-trend and more acceptable to more wrist sizes, Orient’s second design of their 38.4mm Bambino automatic is a mash-up of the old 40.5mm Bambino Vintage-style + the original 40.5mm Small Seconds. The end result is a watch that looks, frankly, great. The Roman numerals make it look dressy and classic. The blue hands make it quietly pop. The small-seconds dial makes it interesting. And the slightly sized down, 38.4mm diameter should make it wearable by the vast majority. Slap one of the big luxury brand logos on this thing and it could sell for 20x–40x more. Brilliant work by Orient.

Amazon price at post time: $262 – $275ish, depending on dial color & 3rd party seller, some of which won’t deliver until well after Christmas.

And now the non small-seconds version. 38mm in diameter (see it side by side here with an OG 41.5mm Bambino Bauhaus-style.) Still comes with an in-house automatic movement which hacks and hand-winds. Crystal is a domed mineral, caseback is exhibition, and the croc-embossed leather strap seems to be a step up in terms of quality compared to the original Bambino line, with a slight taper keeping things dressy and smart.

Amazon price at post time: $230, 3rd party sold & shipped. So for the extra $16.50 at Orient you’re basically getting a 2 year warranty and 2-day shipping.

Automatic movement hacks and hand winds. 200m water resistance. 120 click bezel helps keep track of elapsed time. Classic dive-watch looks. Not everyone will like the shined up inserts on the bracelet, but it’s more subtle than many other competitors. Reviewed here.

Amazon price at post time: Out of stock?

Yes indeed, prices have gone up. Not that long ago these were going for around $150-$180. But this is the OG. It’s Orient’s bestselling dress watch design. In-house automatic movement, simple and sharp design details, super wearable. As classic as it gets.

Amazon price at post time: $345, 3rd party sold & shipped.

Grey dial G.A.D.A. watch (go anywhere, do anything) anyone? Sapphire crystal, exhibition caseback, stainless steel bracelet.

Amazon price at post time: $270, 3rd party sold & shipped.

One of the classiest designs Orient has come out with. Everything you’d expect from a Bambino. Simple dial. Domed crystal. And with these models, that perfectly proportioned and placed small seconds sub dial. Silver option shown above, while a full review of the champagne dial can be found here.

Amazon price at post time: $308.98, 3rd party sold & shipped.

A rare model with a retro script logo. Ships with both the suede strap pictured as well as a croc-embossed brown leather strap.

Orient’s Free 2-Day shipping + 15% off code RUSH2025 seems set to expire tonight, 12/17/25.