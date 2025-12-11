Steal Alert: Huckberry Free Shipping No Minimum Event

Anyone who has been to the post office lately knows shipping around the holidays isn’t easy. Nor is it cheap. So it’s a minor miracle that Huckberry’s normal, flat-rate base-shipping fee is $4.99. YET! Five bucks is five bucks. (Profound analysis!) And since free (U.S. contiguous) shipping with Huckberry doesn’t usually kick in until you hit $98, this free shipping no minimum promo means anything under $98 is presently & effectively on sale for just about five dollars off.

Also know that their shipping rates start to creep up come Monday. Bottom line: It’s go-time.

Y’know what feels good? Getting stuff done with time to spare. Let’s get some things done. All picks below are under $98:

No better time than now to see what all the fuss is about. They really are perfect for travel, or even every-day wear if you’re the type who doesn’t love how regular cotton t-shirts feel and hold onto sweat. These breathe, wick, and since they’re merino wool based, they’re naturally anti-microbial. You can wear one for three days straight without feeling or smelling like you should be confined to quarters for lacking proper hygiene. Machine wash cold, tumble dry low. Just know they could shrink a little after the first wash. Enough so that most will want to consider sizing up in the performance “slim” fit. I’m usually a medium in most t-shirts, but with the 72-hour line a size LARGE fits my 5’10″/180 perfectly after it’s been washed and dried the first time.

And the polos. Only gripe is the collars don’t really have enough structure (or a button down style collar) for wearing with a blazer or sportcoat unless you button the top button. But the polo + sportcoat/swazer look isn’t everyone’s particular cup of style tea, so these are still very much worth a mention. And they’re on sale for less than the t-shirts. Black and stone black have lots of sizes. Other colors are picked over at post time.

In case you got the red pair (as featured here) like a lot of us did and want to pick up a second color. They’re certainly stylish and stand out a little bit, yet they’re not silly, oversized, or droopy like many other aviation inspired sunglasses. Final sale on these. No returns or exchanges.

Because the hotel room mini bar is expensive. Too expensive. Always has been. Jerks.

From the very smart designers at GORUCK, this is a super light weight daypack which smushes down into an 8″ x 7″ x 3″ pouch for easy packing. Because dragging your wheelie carry-on up those foothills when going for a quick hike on your next trip probably isn’t the best idea.

Black PVD coated titanium. So it’s nice and lightweight. Looks “the business” and then some. Go ahead and throw a fiver in there, just as a reminder for the $4.99 you didn’t pay for shipping today.

Holy smokes that thing is beautiful. Makes even the most ardent, non tequila/mescal drinker reconsider those libations (*remembers that one tequila soaked night*) …uh …nah. Incredible decanter though.

On sale only in the dark evergreen shade. Which luckily is perfect for this time of year, and also appears to be muted enough for use during the non holiday months.

These hats are terrific. Japanese fabric is just the right weight. Knit feels good and strong too. Sometimes beanies can look good but then slouch and/or shrink. Not these things. 10 colors to pick from.

Available in dark brown, chestnut, tan, or black. They’re what you’d expect. Meaning: nice leather, versatile good looks (casual to smart casual use), and should last and last. Solid brass hardware.

Roughout suede. Made in the USA. Just two colors (black and tan). Fingers crossed they eventually make these in something a little more versatile, like a medium brown.

Somewhere there’s a craft beer drinker with a green thumb who’s gonna love that. Made in Houston.

For those who truly try to buy American Made when they can. Thirty eight bucks for a basic tee is obviously steep, but Flint and Tinder really cares about their goods, and their USA Made stuff has plenty of happy customers. (See their bestselling waxed trucker jacket.) Also, you can save a bit more by bundling and buying three at once. The 3-for-$96.90 deal will save you $17 most days… but that $96 bundle price is just under the usual free shipping threshold of $98. Yet with today’s free shipping deal, that’s another $4.99 you’ll save on top of the $17 by way of bundling. Still works out to $32.30 a shirt. Which is way too much for those who are just fine with picking up a $10 tee at Target. And that’s totally understood.

Dry January is approaching fast. This is the best non-alcoholic “spirit” on the market. And it’s not close. Acts much, much closer to a rich, full bodied, distilled spirit with a long finish. Try it and you might find yourself hooked. Which is a funny thing to say about a booze-free bottle of “booze.” Dark in color and full/complex in taste, it doesn’t try to replicate whiskey or rum or Scotch, but is more of a digestif bitter style. Still has some sweetness but isn’t overly sugary. Mixes great for mocktails or easing off the gas for lower ABV cocktails. And unlike other NA spirits, you can absolutely sip and enjoy this stuff on the rocks or neat.

For the grillers, the cooks, the woodworkers, and the crafters of all kinds. 7oz. Martexin Original Waxed Sailcloth from New Jersey. Cut and sewn here in the United States. Will wear in over time like, oh I dunno, a favorite waxed trucker.

Time’s running short. And if you’ve got a gal on your list whom you’d love to give a gift to this holiday season, then try not to panic. The Huckberry Gift Guide for Her really is a nice resource. At the very least, it’s full of idea starters. (Shameless plug for one of our recent posts: We made a gift guide for her too. Check that out here.)

The Huckberry Free Shipping No Minimum event ends this Sunday, 12/14. And know that Monday is when shipping rates go up due to the holiday rush. So, there’s that.