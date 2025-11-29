The 2025 Dappered Holiday Gift Guide for Her

About the Author: Sarah W. is a long time member of the Dappered team, typically working behind the scenes editing posts, taking some photos, and keeping the books in good standing. (featured photo credit)

Tis the season to be bombarded by gift guides, and this one is for the gals. Sometimes shopping for the opposite sex can be tricky, but hopefully this roundup of stuff will help with that. And don’t forget about gifting experiences if she seems to already have everything.

A very cozy set for winter mornings spent lounging with coffee or tea and a good book (see a few recommendations below).

Bright blue studs that’ll carry her right through all the gatherings of winter and into the blue skies of spring and summer. Comes in three colors. Sold via Nordstrom.

TheraGuns are so great for soothing sore muscles. This version (the Relief) is gentler than the regular TheraGun, providing a more relaxing percussive massage. (Regular TheraGuns, while amazing, can also be pretty painful.) Available in four colors.

If she’s into Luna moths, she’ll probably love these. These feminine earrings are handmade of sterling silver, crystal, & niobium. (Click the link or photo to see what they look like on someone.)

Lots of color options from Amazon, and the price is dependent on the color. If you’d like to gift something that’s probably a step up in quality, Rhone offers a very similar half-zip, although it’s almost 5x the price.

A uniquely styled crossbody that’s perfect for the gal that loves fashion. Also available with silver hardware, or in pink or ivory. Sold by Radley London.

For fans of the great outdoors, and cold weather recreation. A nice way to heat up a cold tookus.

Also available in Highland Cows. For when she needs a break from work, but wants to keep her mind busy with a fun task. Plus she can pass them out as little gifts if she likes.

This versatile tool can be used for soothing heat or therapeutic cool wherever needed. Good for treating lower abdominal cramps, or even tucking into the bottom of a cold bed for some foot warming action. May not be the “funnest” gift, but there is definite utility with this pick.

That scarf puts off all sorts of cozy vibes. Available in 11 different color/pattern combos. Sold by Nordstrom.

Inspired by the life and diary of Martha Ballard, an 18th century midwife and healer. “The Frozen River is a thrilling, tense, and tender story about a remarkable woman who left an unparalleled legacy yet remains nearly forgotten to this day.” Put your cozies on and get ready for a good read.

Especially handy during soup season. A nice way to avoid the typically over-crusted and scary work microwave. Can heat up any meal at her desk while she works away.

Wool and cashmere for toasty soft warmth. Available in multiple colors, and ships and returns for free from Nordstrom. Timeless.

You choose the initial. This is a convenient size for travel. Easy to stuff into a backpack, and also nice and compact for longer trips. Would make a good stocking stuffer or wrapped gift under the tree.

Getting up in price here, but that happens with designer jewelry. A lovely example of different metals and patterns coming together to create a unique piece.

A national bestseller, in Good Dirt “the daughter of an affluent Black family pieces together the connection between a childhood tragedy and a beloved heirloom.” With a whole lot of story in-between.

Does she leave a room with candles burning? It’ll likely be fine, but just in case, this is a handy way to get all the scent out of a favorite candle without lighting it. If that particular lamp isn’t her style, you can find a plethora of styles on Amazon.

For the health warriors out there. A very convenient way to pack up a salad and dressing, without making the salad soggy from the dressing before she’s ready to dig in.

A way to ensure that each month she stretches her creativity a little bit.

