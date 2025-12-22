Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Extra 25% off Brooks Bros, Nordy Rack Clear the Racks & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
Brooks Brothers: Extra 25% off clearance items
- Explorer Collection Nailhead Wool Suit Jackets + Trousers = $314.98 ($996)
- Blue or Grey, 2 fits, scattered sizes at post time.
- Classic Fit Checked Sport Coat in Wool – $262.49 ($598)
- Black Textured Leather Chukkas – $149.99 ($449)
- Brown Suede Leather Chukkas – $149.99 ($449) review here
- Henry Supima Long-Sleeve Polo Shirt – $44.99 ($118)
- 50% Cashmere / 50% Wool Striped Cable Crew – $74.99 ($348)
Sale’s on sale at Brooks Brothers and sizes are moving fast. Extra 25% off ends tomorrow, 12/23. But one would be forgiven for thinking they’ll do this again between now and, say, Blue Monday. Fingers crossed for more styles to get added to their clearance section as well.
J. Crew: 10% off E-Gift Cards w/ FESTIVE
NOTE: You’ll need to use the code FESTIVE at checkout after selecting a denomination, filling out the recipient’s name and email (yes, you can be the recipient) and adding the gift card to your cart.
Can’t recall the last time J. Crew offered any sort of discount on their gift cards. It’s one way to work around items that are usually excluded from sales and promos, as well as something to keep in the back pocket to stack during a big sale event. Gift cards start at $25 and go all the way up to $500. So if you’re looking to spend big on something usually excluded, the savings could be pretty decent. 10% off gift cards deal ends Christmas night.
Bonobos: Extra 30% off Sale items w/ FINALBOW
- Italian Wool Fleece Jacket – $97.30 ($169)
- Super 150s Italian Wool Empire Suit – $630 ($1200)
- “Phone Home” Wool/Nylon Fair Isle Sweater – $76.30 ($139)
Lots of new items have been added too. Keep an eye peeled for anything tagged as final sale. It’s a mix of regular sale and final sale, but anything tagged as final sale can’t be returned or exchanged.
Amazon: Hamilton Murph 38 Stainless Bracelet –
$966.50 $909.15 ($1045)
Mentioning this again because after yesterday’s steal alert, Amazon dropped the price even further overnight. Was about 8% off then, now the stainless steel bracelet option is 13% off, or $135 off list. Still sold and shipped by Amazon at post time. IF that changes to some wonky 3rd party seller, hit the brakes. For a purchase like this you want to deal direct with the brand, or some proven retail giant (such as Amazon, Macy’s, Nordstrom, etc.)
BONUS II Nordstrom Rack: Extra 25% off FINAL SALE Clearance
- Nordstrom 100% Cashmere V-Neck Sweaters – $50.60 FINAL ($165)
- Nordstrom 100% Cashmere Crewneck Sweaters – $50.60 FINAL ($165)
- Hunter Robert Waxed Twill Utility Jacket – $73.10 FINAL ($199.99)
- Nordstrom Wool Blend Shirt Jacket – $52.47 FINAL ($199.99)
- Amicale Jacquard Cashmere Quarter Zip Sweater – $112.47 FINAL ($425)
Runs clear through New Year’s Day, so one would think/hope they’ll be freshening up stock as we go. All final sale though. No returns or exchanges.
Also worth a mention:
- J. Crew: Extra 60% off FINAL sale items w/ FESTIVE
- Nordstrom: Their half yearly sale has launched
- Allen Edmonds: Up to 30% off Holiday Sale
- Nike: 25% off select w/ GIFTS