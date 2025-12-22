Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Extra 25% off Brooks Bros, Nordy Rack Clear the Racks & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Sale’s on sale at Brooks Brothers and sizes are moving fast. Extra 25% off ends tomorrow, 12/23. But one would be forgiven for thinking they’ll do this again between now and, say, Blue Monday. Fingers crossed for more styles to get added to their clearance section as well.

NOTE: You’ll need to use the code FESTIVE at checkout after selecting a denomination, filling out the recipient’s name and email (yes, you can be the recipient) and adding the gift card to your cart.

Can’t recall the last time J. Crew offered any sort of discount on their gift cards. It’s one way to work around items that are usually excluded from sales and promos, as well as something to keep in the back pocket to stack during a big sale event. Gift cards start at $25 and go all the way up to $500. So if you’re looking to spend big on something usually excluded, the savings could be pretty decent. 10% off gift cards deal ends Christmas night.

Lots of new items have been added too. Keep an eye peeled for anything tagged as final sale. It’s a mix of regular sale and final sale, but anything tagged as final sale can’t be returned or exchanged.

Mentioning this again because after yesterday’s steal alert, Amazon dropped the price even further overnight. Was about 8% off then, now the stainless steel bracelet option is 13% off, or $135 off list. Still sold and shipped by Amazon at post time. IF that changes to some wonky 3rd party seller, hit the brakes. For a purchase like this you want to deal direct with the brand, or some proven retail giant (such as Amazon, Macy’s, Nordstrom, etc.)

Runs clear through New Year’s Day, so one would think/hope they’ll be freshening up stock as we go. All final sale though. No returns or exchanges.

Also worth a mention: