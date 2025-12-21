Splurge and Steal Alert: Hamilton 38 Murph 8% off

Did Amazon become an authorized deal of Hamilton watches? Honestly… can’t tell. Maybe these come with manufacturer warranties. Maybe they don’t. But there’s now a pretty official looking Hamilton storefront on Amazon, and Amazon is the seller and shipper for a bunch of popular Hamilton models. As long as you make absolutely sure the watch is being sold and shipped by Amazon (and not some 3rd party seller,) shipping is super fast and free, and more importantly returns are free until January 31st (assuming you don’t start stripping it of its protective packaging, tags, etc.)

Amazon (possibly) setting up a more official channel with a popular Swiss watchmaker like Hamilton was unexpected enough.

Putting the immensely popular Murph 38 on sale? That’s a whole other level of unexpected.

Sure they’re “only” 8% off, but Hamilton is pretty strict about controlling their prices. Feels like it’s been forever since big retailers like Macy’s, Nordstrom, etc. have put them on sale. So any sort of savings are significant, especially when the sale is on a best seller with a brand new, GADA (go anywhere / do anything) style bracelet.

Clearly they’re not cheap. But they’re Swiss made automatics in a sized down/better for more wrists 38mm dial diameter. And the black dial/stainless bracelet option in particular could be the star of a one-watch collection. From a t-shirt and jeans to a suit and tie, the Murph 38 on the stainless 3-link won’t just look good, it’ll look great.

No word on when the sale ends.

If you’re a Prime member, these should arrive before Christmas. That is… until they won’t, depending on when (& where) you’re reading this. Check those delivery times before purchasing.

That’s all.

Carry on.