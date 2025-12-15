Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Bonobos back to 30% off, Nordy Rack Newness, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
Bonobos: 30% off w/ WRAPUP30
- Jetsetter Washed Cotton Blazer – $83.30 FINAL ($199)
- Premium 4-Way Stretch Jeans – $104.30 ($149)
- Italian Wool Car Coat – $328.30 ($469)
- Corduroy 5-Pocket Pants – $75 ($129) 5 colors
- Washable Merino V-Neck Sweaters – $69.30 ($99) 5 colors
Okay, so they:
- Peaked at 30% off with minimal exclusions for Black Friday/Cyber Monday
- Then ratcheted it back to 25% off (with exclusions) & ran some sporadic category specific flash sales
- Now they’re BACK to 30% off, but usual exclusion (original chinos, Jetsetter suits) still apply
So while this stuff still isn’t cheap (it’s Bonobos, not Target) it’s almost (key word: almost) a Black Friday/Cyber Monday rewind. Genuinely wasn’t expecting this. Feels like a bunch of brands and shops have some surprises up their sleeves this year. The question is: Why? Anyway, code WRAPUP30 works on sale items as well, Just be aware of final sale items (like the washed cotton blazer above), as those can’t be returned or exchanged. and it’s set to expire Wednesday (12/17).
Darn Tough: Free Shipping no min ends tonight
- Oh Snap Crew Lightweight Lifestyle Socks – $25
- Hiker Micro Crew Midweight Hiking Socks – $26
- The Standard Mid-Calf Cushioned Lightweight Lifestyle Socks – $27
Monday is the “basic”/lowest tier shipping cutoff for a lot of brands, and not so surprisingly that’s also when Darn Tough is ending their free shipping no minimum promotion. After tonight, their free shipping threshold with them will head back to fifty bucks minimum. So if you’re in the market for a gifting (or getting) a pair of their terrific USA made socks with a lifetime guarantee, tonight’s the night to pick up just one pair and not have to shell out for shipping at checkout.
Nordstrom Rack: New arrivals (clothes/accessories picks)
- Brooks Brothers Cotton/Wool/Poly Sportcoat – $279.97 ($495)
- FLYNN 97% wool / 2% cashmere / 1% spandex Sportcoat – $249.97 ($495)
- Nordstrom Trim Fit Non-Iron Herringbone Dress Shirts – $49.97 ($89.50)
- TUMI Academy Briefcase – $289.97 ($475)
There’s been quite the eye-catching infusion of new stock over at Nordstrom Rack. Enough so that…
Nordstrom Rack: New arrivals (shoes & boots)
- Nordstrom Ford Plain Toe Derby – $79.97 ($99.95)
- Brooks Brothers Macarthur Wingtip – $119.97 ($199)
- TBNY Made in Italy Horace Chukka – $199.97 ($425)
- Allen Edmonds Dain Boots – $179.97 ($495)
…two mentions in the tripod seemed necessary. Maybe they’re getting a jump on the after Christmas clearance sales?
BONUS Shinola: Extra 25% off outlet w/ EXTRA25
- Portfolio Briefcase – $390.93 ($695)
- Bedrock 42mm Chronograph – $506.25 ($900)
- Traveler 42mm Chronograph – $480 FINAL ($850)
Ends today. Splurge-worthy stuff, often crafted in the USA. Note that some items are final sale and can’t be returned or exchanged, while others are normal sale and can. That dress chrono, the Bedrock, is of particular note.
BONUS II J. Crew: 50% off select, no code needed + addit. 10% off for rewards members
- Kenton Chelsea Boots – $162.50 ($328) $146.25 for members
- Seaboard Soft-knit Shirts – $58.50 ($118) $52.65 for members
- Dock Peacoat – $248.50 ($498) $223.65 for members
- Suede Field Boots – $172.50 ($348) $155.25 for members
Yesterday J. Crew rolled out an additional 10% off the discounted price for their Passport rewards club, so that’s why there’s two sale prices listed in red above. Full picks here. 50% off select deal ends tomorrow. Could be the last-chance saloon for 50% off this batch of stuff before it goes to the final sale section during end-of-season winter-clearance time. Key word is “could.” Maybe we’ll all find out together when Wednesday rolls around.
Also worth a mention:
- Orient Watches: 15% off w/ PRE2025
- Brooks Brothers: 30% off sitewide (exclusions apply of course)
- Allen Edmonds: Up to 30% off Holiday Sale
- Nike: 25% off select w/ GIFTS