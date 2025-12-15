Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Bonobos back to 30% off, Nordy Rack Newness, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Okay, so they:

Peaked at 30% off with minimal exclusions for Black Friday/Cyber Monday Then ratcheted it back to 25% off (with exclusions) & ran some sporadic category specific flash sales Now they’re BACK to 30% off, but usual exclusion (original chinos, Jetsetter suits) still apply

So while this stuff still isn’t cheap (it’s Bonobos, not Target) it’s almost (key word: almost) a Black Friday/Cyber Monday rewind. Genuinely wasn’t expecting this. Feels like a bunch of brands and shops have some surprises up their sleeves this year. The question is: Why? Anyway, code WRAPUP30 works on sale items as well, Just be aware of final sale items (like the washed cotton blazer above), as those can’t be returned or exchanged. and it’s set to expire Wednesday (12/17).

Monday is the “basic”/lowest tier shipping cutoff for a lot of brands, and not so surprisingly that’s also when Darn Tough is ending their free shipping no minimum promotion. After tonight, their free shipping threshold with them will head back to fifty bucks minimum. So if you’re in the market for a gifting (or getting) a pair of their terrific USA made socks with a lifetime guarantee, tonight’s the night to pick up just one pair and not have to shell out for shipping at checkout.

There’s been quite the eye-catching infusion of new stock over at Nordstrom Rack. Enough so that…

…two mentions in the tripod seemed necessary. Maybe they’re getting a jump on the after Christmas clearance sales?

Ends today. Splurge-worthy stuff, often crafted in the USA. Note that some items are final sale and can’t be returned or exchanged, while others are normal sale and can. That dress chrono, the Bedrock, is of particular note.

Yesterday J. Crew rolled out an additional 10% off the discounted price for their Passport rewards club, so that’s why there’s two sale prices listed in red above. Full picks here. 50% off select deal ends tomorrow. Could be the last-chance saloon for 50% off this batch of stuff before it goes to the final sale section during end-of-season winter-clearance time. Key word is “could.” Maybe we’ll all find out together when Wednesday rolls around.

Also worth a mention: