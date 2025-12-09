J. Crew 50% off Select “Perfect Presents” event

In case you were in a Thanksgiving tryptophan coma over the Black Friday period… J. Crew has brought back part of that huge sale.

Not everything that was on major Black Friday special is back on sale to that level. But some of it is. You just have to know where to look, as it’s a somewhat quiet section tucked around and behind their gift guides and other holiday-based marketing materials.

No code needed. Prices are as marked, so fingers crossed there’s another teeny members-only code in the works or something which could stack (that is seriously wishful thinking, don’t bet on it.) Off we go with the picks. Runs through Tuesday December 16th, so this could be the last-chance saloon for 50% off this stuff before it goes to the final sale section during end-of-season winter-clearance time.

One of their bestselelrs. 4.8/5 stars after almost 900 reviews. Classic work-shirt style, but “impossibly soft and stretchy” thanks to the yarn used and knit construction. So instead of it being woven like a poplin, it’s knit more like a tee or sweater. Tons of patterns and a few solids to pick from.

J. Crew’s excellent Dock Peacoats are back for another season with their perfectly placed chest-high handwarmer pockets, 80% wool / 20% nylon fabric, and PrimaLoft insulation. Here’s how a size medium (in black) fits 5’10″/180. “Just” navy so far. No black yet.

All cashmere, six colors, and extremely well reviewed.

And the scarves to go with the hats. Supremely giftable. Even if (especially if?) the recipient is you. Solids as well as a couple of plaid options available.

Also shown at the very top of the post. Looks to be a perfect fall/winter/early-spring sportcoat. 100% wool from England’s Moon mills. Broken herringbone is a little easier on the eyes than true herringbone. Base grey = goes with everything.

Goodyear welted, versatile shape (not overly pointy or elf-ish). Mini lug sole for traction. Also available in black. Pair shown above = the 2021 version. Review of the 2021 version can be found here.

Dressier than their other cords. Black, “whalebone” off-white (also shown very top center of post,) or the holiday-party ready “deep wine” which is sitting on the stack shown above.

Also available in olive. One of their annual bestsellers. A quilted, insulated jacket that’s not puffy like a puffer, and doesn’t have the synthetic “shine” cheap-y quilted jackets can sometimes have.

And the vests too. Great to have on hand for warmer days. Also great to have on hand to layer under a coat for the unusually cold days.

Classic fit, 100% wool, and a work-appropriate higher rise. Charcoal, navy, or brown. Shown at the very top of the post as well.

Not sure how “work” capable they are, but as they’re thicker and less dressy than other gloves, the style seems to fit the name. Full grain suede exteriors. Could be a sneaky great, new favorite to wear with casual/smart casual stuff in the cold weather.

It’s prime cords season. So here they be. Five pocket jean-like styling. Seasonal colors.

And the trouserfied version. Meaning: pockets are like chinos or dress pants, instead of the jean like 5-pocket style. These have slashes up front and welts in the rear.

It’s the rare item that’s both truly festive but also pretty cool and paired back. Dress it down with jeans (as shown,) or dress it up with dress trousers or dark, pressed chinos.

A customer favorite. Henleys are great, and J. Crew’s vintage-wash fabric has its fans. Not super thick or bulky. Ten colors to choose from.

And now the short sleeves. Something to mix it up when a t-shirt feels too boring and a polo feels like too much. Looks great with jeans and under a chore jacket.

Pricing note: Not sure why these are 62% off instead of 50% off, but… we’ll take it.

100% cotton. Textured knit. For those who appreciate the ease of cotton and/or have an allergy to wool or are extra sensitive to anything that may “itch.”

If you like the idea of a velvet blazer but don’t feel comfortable wearing something so showy, try corduroy instead. It’s still soft, it’s still a bit of a statement, but it’s not the “full beans” that velvet is. Yes there are matching trousers if you want to make it a full suit, but… that’s a lot of corduroy all at once.

* Warning: below this line is Final Sale and an additional 50% off w/ EXTRA *

final sale = no returns or exchanges

*Sizing is tricky. These boots run small, so if you really want to still risk it on final sale shoes, try half a size up.

Looks like AE’s Higgins Mill, costs a fraction of the price. Not gonna be quite the same quality and not made with weatherproof leather, but… you get the idea. Runs on the small side. See our shoe expert’s review of last year’s suede version here.

Surprised that this has already wandered over to the final sale section. It’s prime season for the wool “house” sweater.

“Shaggy” sweaters are a prep standard. Stripes are hard to beat. Best of both worlds here.

The J. Crew “Perfect Presents” event is set to run clear through Tuesday 12/16.