Macy’s Sale Swiss Watches & Seikos, Filson Up to 40% off, & More – The Thurs. Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.
Macy’s: 15% off Select Watches w/ FRIEND
- Mido 39mm Swiss Automatic Ocean Star Captain – $1062.50 ($1250)
- Movado 40mm Heritage Datron Swiss Automatic – $876 ($1095)
- Seiko 40.5mm Cocktail Time Presage Automatic – $344.25 ($450)
- Citizen 37mm Tsuyosa Automatic – $323 ($475)
Seikos, (some) Swiss brands like Mido, etc. Either 15% off the top, or an additional 15% off select on sale models too.
Filson: Cyber Week Select Items Sale
- Tin Cloth Compact Briefcase – $224.25 ($299)
- Medium Tin Cloth Duffel – $224.25 ($299)
- Insulated Short Cruiser – $299.95 ($399)
- Lined Tin Cloth Cruiser – $321.75 ($429)
Turns out Black Friday –> Cyber Monday isn’t quite over yet… depending on where you look. Billed as their “Cyber Week” sale, it’s a small selection of goods, but there are some winners in there. Stock seems limited though. Shipping is free over $99, and returns are free within 30 days.
Nike: 25% off select w/ CYBER
- Air Jordan 1 Low – $93.75 ($125) 7 colors
- Memeshots – $75 ($100) review here
- Air Force 1 ’07 – $86.25 ($115)
Extended through Saturday. Some real classics in this one.
J. Crew: Up to 50% off select Holiday Picks
- Wool-blend Sherpa Fleece Coverall Jacket – $164.50 ($328)
- Broken-in Straight Pant in Stretch Corduroy – $58.50 ($118) 4 colors
- Union Suit in Premium-weight Cotton – $59.50 ($118)
- Cashmere Beanies – $44.50 ($89.50) 6 colors
J. Crew’s huge Black Friday/Cyber Monday event may be over, but a few items in this new, very select batch of “holiday picks” are at 50% off. Which is where they were at during that now expired big event. So there’s tha…
“Nobody’s in the market for a union suit, bruh. It’s not the 18th century.”
(*Sets down chamber stick and rips off sleeping cap with dangly ball thingy*)… how dare you.
Orient: 15% off w/ HOLIDAY2025 + 2 Year Warranty
- Kamasu 41.8mm Automatic – $318.75 ($375) review here
- Bambino 40.5mm V2 75th Anniversary Edition – $276.25 ($325)
- Bambino 38 Champagne or White Dial – $221.25 ($295) review here
The standard Orient discount floating around out there is usually 10% off. So 15% off is really a better deal AND they’ve extended their warranty period to two years (for a limited time) as long as you order direct through them, and not off the gray market. Speaking of, the gray market has really tightened up in the last couple of months. So now it’s not uncommon to find the same model at a better price direct through Orient, compared to some 3rd party seller & shipper like CrazyJeffsHouseOfWatches or some nonsense… and CrazyJeff won’t be providing you with a 2 year warranty. That’s for sure.
Also worth a mention:
- Grant Stone: 20% off $450+
- Allen Edmonds: Up to 30% off Holiday Sale