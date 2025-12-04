Macy’s Sale Swiss Watches & Seikos, Filson Up to 40% off, & More – The Thurs. Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Seikos, (some) Swiss brands like Mido, etc. Either 15% off the top, or an additional 15% off select on sale models too.

Turns out Black Friday –> Cyber Monday isn’t quite over yet… depending on where you look. Billed as their “Cyber Week” sale, it’s a small selection of goods, but there are some winners in there. Stock seems limited though. Shipping is free over $99, and returns are free within 30 days.

Extended through Saturday. Some real classics in this one.

J. Crew’s huge Black Friday/Cyber Monday event may be over, but a few items in this new, very select batch of “holiday picks” are at 50% off. Which is where they were at during that now expired big event. So there’s tha…

“Nobody’s in the market for a union suit, bruh. It’s not the 18th century.”



(*Sets down chamber stick and rips off sleeping cap with dangly ball thingy*)… how dare you.

The standard Orient discount floating around out there is usually 10% off. So 15% off is really a better deal AND they’ve extended their warranty period to two years (for a limited time) as long as you order direct through them, and not off the gray market. Speaking of, the gray market has really tightened up in the last couple of months. So now it’s not uncommon to find the same model at a better price direct through Orient, compared to some 3rd party seller & shipper like CrazyJeffsHouseOfWatches or some nonsense… and CrazyJeff won’t be providing you with a 2 year warranty. That’s for sure.

Also worth a mention: