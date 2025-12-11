Bonobos Weekday Warriors, The Tie Bar Free Shipping, & More – The Thurs. Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Includes the almost always excluded “icons” colors. These are their best selling wrinkle-resistant, machine washable, 97% cotton/3% stretch dress pants.

BTW, we seem to be witnessing a new Holiday promo strategy for Bonobos. If memory serves, in the past they’ve done the Black Friday/Cyber Monday thing (30% off), then cut us off. Now they’re running a not quite as deep 25% off, and they’re throwing in category specific deals along the way. Are there any more usually excluded items on-deck for a solid percentage off? Don’t know. This is a surprise to us too.

As free shipping normally kicks in at $99 and standard shipping is usually $6.95, that means any purchases under $99 are effectively on sale for $6.95 off. That’s not too shabby for a company that doesn’t put their flagship stuff on sale all that often. If you’re in need of a grenadine-like necktie, their silk “grenlaux” line is $28. But with standard shipping that’d normally cost you $34.95 before tax. With free shipping, it’s ~20% off the normal one-off “I just need one freaking tie, man” price.

Ends tomorrow, Friday 12/12. It’s more than just their overcoats too. Peacoats and carcoats as well. But the overcoats/topcoats are a particular call out. Those are 85% Wool 15% Cashmere, and they’re sized in more precise chest measurements instead of the usual ballpark “alpha” sizing. Note that for fit they say: “These overcoats tend to fit trim. We suggest purchasing your regular jacket size if you plan to wear it over casual layers, but consider sizing up if you plan to wear it over a suit or sport coat.”

Not on sale but has sold out so fast in the past that it’s worth a mention all the same. Modeled after a watch from the 1970s. Quartz movement. Classically sized 36mm barrel shaped case. Quick release Cordura strap with leather lining.

Breakdown is 50% off + an additional 20% off with the TREAT code. Nice to see their flagship chinos getting the discount.

Also worth a mention: