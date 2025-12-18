40% off Brooks Bros Shirts, Chuck Tyrwhitt Clearance, & More – The Thurs. Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Yes, Charles Tyrwhitt is widely known for their dress shirts and constant promos (including snail-mail) marking down those shirts specifically. But plenty really like those shirts, AND they do a heck of a lot more. And it’s during these End of Season Sales where the “heck of a lot more” sees significant price reductions. Suits, sportcoats, shoes, outerwear, sweaters, etc… All done with a nod to contemporary tastes but firmly rooted in a classic & timeless aesthetic.

No bulk buy requirement this time. Just a tidy 40% off their dress shirts and sport shirts. Free shipping doesn’t kick in until $200 though, so know that.

Navy, burgundy, or olive. These are re-issues, not replicas, as they’re made to the same spec and even on the same machines as the originals. A perfect gift for the classic guy who values made in the USA stuff. Base/super authentic version is made from “minimal itch” wool. If you wanna get splurge-y, they have a “no itch” merino line, although those are significantly more expensive.

That’s one way to ease some of their shipping rush. If you’ve got your eye on something at Huckberry, yet don’t need it for the Holiday, then select the “not guaranteed by Christmas” shipping option at checkout, and on 12/23 they’ll kick a $10 credit into your account for later use. Not bad if you’re expecting to shop a possible return of their annual “see you out there” end-of-season clearance event, which one would think has to be coming up.

It’s a classic J. Crew One-Man-Band, too-many-offers-to-count promo weekend. Prices above reflect the extra 10% off members deal, assuming most reading this already have a rewards account with J. Crew and/or are willing to jump through that hoop. It’s easy, as it’s just a simple email log-in/password sign up, and then ticking a box at checkout. Extra 10% off is scheduled to expire today, Thursday 12/18.

Also worth a mention: