Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Grant Stone, Extra 60% off J. Crew Final Sale, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Hold your “that’s expensive” fire ire! Yeah that’s a lot of money. But Grant Stone delivers incredible quality. Our shoe expert absolutely loves them. And they almost never run sales. This is their annual holiday offer. And while the $450 threshold is steep, they do offer accessories and shoe care products that make tripping that balance a pleasure, not a chore. Even works on sale items. Discount should auto apply in your cart.

And they’ve added some (not a ton… some) new items too. Lots of out of season/warmer weather stuff, but that’s why it’s on (final) sale and getting the additional 60% off. So yes, for the bargain hunters. No returns or exchanges on any of this stuff. Code SHOPSALE is set to expire today, 11/17/25.

Gotta be logged in. Yes those Terrex Gore Tex hikers get mentioned a lot, but they’re pretty great for long days when you’re moving around a lot. They’re like 80% sneaker / 20% boot. Which isn’t enough if you’re a super-true hiker who needs the guts and wheels that come with legit hiking boots. But for the rest of us who just need something for those days when you know you’re gonna be busy, it’ll be physical, and you’re not totally sure what lies in store for you… these are comfy and can hold up to different conditions while still remaining fast and flexible.

Well that’s random. But they’re sold out over at Timex, and they do really feel, look, and wear better than the average Timex. Shown above on a 7.5″ wrist. Usually the big “Q” is a dealbreaker as it can look clunky and weird on other dials, but this looks decent enough as it balances out the “smile” GMT cutout at 6 o’clock. Well proportioned 39mm case, GADA style, and the H-link bracelet is quite nice. Also, the movement doesn’t make the obnoxiously loud TICK some other Timex watches make. Won’t be everyone’s cup of Earl Grey, but if you’re looking for an affordable integrated bracelet sports watch which can also be dressed up, then this one is pretty darn good.

Also worth a mention: