Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Target Circle Week, BR Factory 60% off, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
BR Factory: 60% off most (50% + addit. 20% Off)
- Diamond Quilted Jackets – $68 ($170) olive or black
- Mac Jacket – $88 ($220)
- Slim Fit Fine Wale Corduroy Shirts – $32 ($80) 6 colors
- Waffle Knit Henleys – $24 ($60) 6 colors
- Traveler Jeans (shown with henley and mac too) – $42 ($105)
Total percentage off MSRP is 60% off, as that additional 20% comes off the half off discounted list price. (100x.5x.8=40). But outside of the random 1-day sales BRF can run on the occasional Sunday, 60% off is really quite good for them. Runs for an entire week. Set to expire next Monday, 10/13, so this is their big sale for the upcoming long (for some) weekend.
Bespoke Post: Randolph Sunglasses Members Sale
- USA Made Nonpolarized Aviators – $224 ($279)
- USA Made Polarized Aviators – $248 ($309) shown very top of post
Splurge alert for the Made in the USA loving crowd. As it’s a “members perk” you’ll have to be logged into a Bespoke Post account. But almost 20% off Randolph sunglasses is nice. Multiple styles to choose from, polarized and non polaried options.
Target: Circle Week is live for members
- Goodfellow Slim Fit Jeans – $28 ($40) indigo
- Goodfellow Slim Fit Jeans – $28 ($40) galaxy blue
- Goodfellow Comfort Wear Slim Fit Jeans – $31.50 ($45) 4 colors
- Bianca Livingroom Set – Mid Century Sofa, Chair & Ottoman Set – $659.99 ($1099.99)
Target’s Circle Week is kinda like their version of friends and family. You have to have an account with them, but that’s a simple email sign up like most places. Some deals run all week, while they rotate in and out daily deals as well. Bottom line: It’s their way to compete with Amazon, who launches their fall Prime Deal Days event tomorrow (Tues 10/7). Do keep expectations in line with the price points for the furniture. That livingroom set looks pretty good, but it’s not leather. Instead it’s that sorta micro-fiber-y textured/marbled-grain-like lookin’ stuff. Good way to fill out a space, but it’s not gonna last a lifetime.
BONUS Amazon: $50 – $100 off select Hamilton Watches
- Khaki Field Mechanical 38mm – $625 ($675) above. review here
- Khaki Field Auto Leather Strap 38mm – $745 ($795)
- Khaki Field Auto 42mm – $745 ($795)
- Khaki Field King Auto 40mm – $795 ($845)
- Khaki Aviation Pilot Pioneer 38mm – $995 ($1095)
Ever since Macy’s started excluding Hamiltons from their occasional watch promos, it’s been tough to find the brand on sale at a trusted source. …. Does Amazon count? This is not some funny-business gray market dealer selling stuff outta their trench coat. This is Amazon proper. They’re selling and fulfilling these things. So one may think these may/could/should come with a factory warranty and everything. Maybe.
Also worth a mention:
- J. Crew: 40% off select w/ SHOPFALL + an additional $20 off $100 for members. Full picks & details here.
- Brooks Brothers: 37% off most for members. That’s 30% off for everyone + an addit. 10% off if you sign in before checking out.
- Allen Edmonds: Their Rediscover America Sale is live for everyone.