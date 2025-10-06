Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Target Circle Week, BR Factory 60% off, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Total percentage off MSRP is 60% off, as that additional 20% comes off the half off discounted list price. (100x.5x.8=40). But outside of the random 1-day sales BRF can run on the occasional Sunday, 60% off is really quite good for them. Runs for an entire week. Set to expire next Monday, 10/13, so this is their big sale for the upcoming long (for some) weekend.

Splurge alert for the Made in the USA loving crowd. As it’s a “members perk” you’ll have to be logged into a Bespoke Post account. But almost 20% off Randolph sunglasses is nice. Multiple styles to choose from, polarized and non polaried options.

Target’s Circle Week is kinda like their version of friends and family. You have to have an account with them, but that’s a simple email sign up like most places. Some deals run all week, while they rotate in and out daily deals as well. Bottom line: It’s their way to compete with Amazon, who launches their fall Prime Deal Days event tomorrow (Tues 10/7). Do keep expectations in line with the price points for the furniture. That livingroom set looks pretty good, but it’s not leather. Instead it’s that sorta micro-fiber-y textured/marbled-grain-like lookin’ stuff. Good way to fill out a space, but it’s not gonna last a lifetime.

Ever since Macy’s started excluding Hamiltons from their occasional watch promos, it’s been tough to find the brand on sale at a trusted source. …. Does Amazon count? This is not some funny-business gray market dealer selling stuff outta their trench coat. This is Amazon proper. They’re selling and fulfilling these things. So one may think these may/could/should come with a factory warranty and everything. Maybe.

Also worth a mention: