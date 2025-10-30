70% off BRF Traveler Jeans, new Bonobos Sale items, & More – The Thurs. Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

That’s quietly… awesome. Best cheap stretchy jeans on the market. For some reason they’re 60% off and getting an additional 25% off that marked down price at checkout. “The maths” indicate that’s 70% off MSRP, which is even better than what they were priced at during their most recent 48 hour flash sale. Two fits, and three color options available for each. Includes the rinse wash shown above.

No sale yet, but as it’s Target their starting prices are affordable enough for a mention all the same. That and they do run sales. Just gotta be patient. Maybe worth wandering over to the men’s department in case you’re making a last second Halloween Tar-Zhay run for candy or something.

So this changed on Wednesday. Gone was the requirement of being a member of their rewards club. Now it’s open to everyone, and instead of checking a box at checkout, use the code SHOPFALL. Even stacks on specials, such as the shawl collar cardigan shown above. Full original picks can be found here. Exclusions apply, but there are less than normal with this one.

The Pick: 3 Ainsley Collar Non-Iron Supima Dress Shirts = $230.40 ($384)

Part of their just launched Wardrobe Event. It feels like most of the time when Brooks Brothers runs one of these bundle deals, they make you buy 4 shirts. Not now. “Just” three. Still a lot of shirts, but way more reasonable than buying four shirts at once. Works out to $76.80 per shirt. Not cheap, but Brooks Brothers non-irons are something a lot of guys swear by. Also, nothing says you can’t buy three white shirts at once, or two white and a light blue, etc. Up to you.

Net percentage off MSRP is 55% as long as you use that YOURS code. If this looks familiar, that’s because it is. Last week it was 52% off. So, better this week. Chinos, cords, sweaters… Sure the styles are basic, but that’s what GAP does well.

They’re saying more than 90 styles have been just added to their sale section. Lots of warmer weather stuff for the just-added list, but overall their sale section isn’t half bad. Just keep your eyes peeled for anything tagged as final sale. That stuff can’t be returned or exchanged. Otherwise, Bonobos’ free shipping & returns should still apply.

Also worth a mention: