10 Best Bets for $75 or Less – Rhone Commuter Shirts, Cashmere Sweaters, & More

Proof that style doesn’t have to cost a fortune. It’s our monthly list of ten picks, each individually costing less than seventy five bucks. Got a tip on something for under $75? Send those in to joe@dappered.com.

Rhone Commuter Performance Button Downs – $71.97 w/ THANKS20 (extra 20% off Nordy Rack Members Deal)

Probably not gonna see that price on some white and blue Rhone Commuters again. Normally they’re $148. On sale and oddly well stocked at Nordstrom Rack, plus an additional 20% coming off if you create/log in to an account and use the code THANKS20 at checkout. Full performance material. Wicks, breathes, & tons of stretch for extra flexibility. The hidden button down collar is a major bonus. In terms of styling, it leans closer to an OCBD/casual button down. Not really a dress shirt. But wow are they comfortable.

RE the Nordstrom Rack Members Deal: THANKS20 is good on a single purchase through Wednesday. Max $50 discount. Fine print also says “Limited to new and existing Nordy Club members as of October 21, 2025… Newly enrolled Nordy Club members will typically see their Rack Up Reward in the Nordstrom Rack app within 8 hours of enrollment.” So it looks like as long as you sign up by/on Tuesday, you can still use it by the Wednesday deadline. Also, FWIW I don’t have the app, I just log in on their site. It’s working for me just fine.

Rhone Commuter Pro Jacket – $71.97 w/ THANKS20 (extra 20% off Nordy Rack Members Deal)

A younger, more modern Harrington styled jacket. The problem with some classic versions of the ubiquitous Harrington is that they can look a little… “I’m headed to the senior center clubhouse for pinochle.” Which really, shouldn’t we all be so lucky if that’s our future? For now though, this version from Rhone ain’t those. It’s almost… mean looking. Not in a bad way. It just doesn’t look like there’s a bag of Werther’s Original stashed in the pockets, unlike Gramps and his jacket.

Works with everything but the most dressed up of outfits. Jeans and a t-shirt, sportcoat and chinos, cords and a sweater…. all of it. 40% off in your cart and then an additional 20% off with that YOURS code. Sale & code are set to expire Thursday night.

One of their annual autumn bestsellers. Slim or straight fits. Four, fall-appropriate colors. 41% off during a totally random “wear now styles” sale.

Because yesterday’s big BR Factory sale got extended one more day, and at 76% off (and a new arrival!) this is one of the biggest markdowns from that event.

Size shown above is a medium on 5’10″/185. Infinitely more versatile than most other jackets. Dead simple, and that’s the point. Quiet, classy, timeless style doesn’t shout. And Mac Jackets go with everything from jeans and sneakers to a full suit and tie. 66% cotton, 34% recycled polyester. Single vent in the rear. Made in India.

More BRF. Thirty-four bucks? Okay then. That’ll work.

Chore jackets are terrific because while they can act as light outwear, they really excel as a super casual “sportcoat” worn over a t-shirt, henley, or polo. Here BR Factory has made these in corduroy, which is a fall-favorite-fabric AND looks especially good with jeans or chinos.

Colder weather means beards. It also means static. Anyone who has ever consistently shocked themselves during the fall and winter getting in and out of a car or shuffling across a carpeted floor knows this. Static is also rough on beards, and using a normal, plastic comb invites static. The answer is (Mr. Woodchuck voice)… wood. It tames your beard without raising hell with the hair. This one from Target’s Goodfellow line is cheap. Real cheap. And it’s even an extra 30% off for Target Circle Members, which drops the price to $4.19.

Shown at the very top of the post in dark rinse, slim fit, size 32×32 on 5’10″/180.

These Traveler Jeans from BR Factory are surprisingly great for the asking price. Available in multiple washes and two different fits, they’re the best in the business for cheap jeans with lots of stretch. 56% cotton, 25% viscose rayon, 17% polyester, 2% spandex. Super comfortable. A real favorite.

Held to its base by magnets and detachable for walking around with, this cheap baton lamp/sconce is easy to setup (peel and stick 3m glue backing), easy to use (either motion sensing mode or standard switch-on at end of baton), and looks great. No wiring either, as it’s powered by a rechargeable by USB battery. Ships fast via Amazon.

One last sub $75 find at Nordstrom Rack (as long as you log in and use that THANKS20 code.) From the mainline Nordstrom brand. 100% cashmere. Lots of colors. V or Crewnecks.

For other Best Bets under $75 from previous months, click here.