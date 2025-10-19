Banana Republic Factory: 64% – 76% off most 24-Hour Event

For Banana Republic Factory, 50% off MSRP is just fine while anything 60% off or over is quite good. Why? Because BR Factory is one of those brands (like J. Crew Factory) which is almost always having a “big” sale. So perspective is necessary.

Bottom line: these 24 hour events are usually their top offers. They usually launch on a Sunday (when no one is looking?) and they expire much faster than their other promos.

The majority of the picks below are 64% off (40% off + additional 40% off at checkout), yet there seems to be more this time in the 70% – 76% off range. And along with the new fall arrivals, that adds up to be one of their better sales… of the year? No code necessary for the extra 40% off. Discount should happen when the item hits your cart. Off we go. Fine print says this is set to end today, Sunday 10/19/25.

More poly than wool: 52% polyester, 40% wool, 8% other fibers. Still, looks pretty good from here. Two button front. Notch lapel. “Midnight herringbone” or camel.

64% cotton, 25% nylon, 9% polyester, 2% elastane spandex. Sure the Spier version is the king and made from 100% soft Australian Merino Wool. But this one is under fifty bucks.

A new arrival with lots of potential. Gray, tonal houndstooth pattern. 51% recycled polyester, 41% wool, 8% other fibers. Patch pockets keep it casual. Still smart, but casual enough to wear with jeans.

All merino, lighter weight v-necks at a truly affordable price. Four basic colors to pick from. A fall/winter/spring standard.

Size shown: 32×32 on 5’10″/180.

Boots. Sweaters. Jeans. ‘Tis the season. These Traveler Jeans from BR Factory are surprisingly great for the asking price. They’re super comfortable with lots of stretch. 56% cotton, 25% viscose rayon, 17% polyester, 2% spandex. A real favorite. Just got a new pair in from their last solid sale. No change from last year, at least not from what I can tell for the rinse wash shown above.

True outerwear. Nylon shell. Not some knit sweater-jacket hybrid. Pocket on the right sleeve which is a signature of the bomber style.

The ubiquitous quilted jacket so many brands make this time of year. Nice to see they made it in black as well as the standard deep green. Some brands stick to just earth tones and blues for their quilted outerwear.

A fall/winter standard. 53% cotton, 46% polyester, 1% elastane spandex. Not all colors are getting the 64% off most of the rest of the goods are.

Tenured Professor style on a budget. 50% recycled polyester, 45% wool, 5% nylon. Tough to find a wool-blend blazer at this price these days.

They’re calling it a jacket, but it sure looks like a cardigan. Fabric seems to indicate sweater-like properties too: 53% cotton, 44% polyester, 3% elastane spandex. And full zip Sweaters > Half or Quarter Zip Sweaters. Because if you get hot, you can take off a full zip cardigan without pulling it clear up over your head.

Size shown above is a medium on 5’10″/185. Infinitely more versatile than most other jackets. Dead simple, and that’s the point. Quiet, classy, timeless style doesn’t shout. And Mac Jackets go with everything from jeans and sneakers to a full suit and tie. 66% cotton, 34% recycled polyester. Single vent in the rear. Made in India.

More merino. This time, crewnecks. And like the v-necks they claim to be washable, although many of us find the risk of washing inexpensive “washable” merino sweaters too risky. Just take them to the dry cleaner on occasion. As merino is naturally anti-microbial, you’ll be surprised how long a merino sweater can go between cleanings. Of course if you’ve sweated it up hard, or got a stain on it or something, take it to the cleaners.

Size shown: 32×32 slim on 5’10″/185. Cuffed because they’re a touch long.

One of those items from BRF that’s good enough you’d be likely to ask “why would I pay for the mainline version?” 96% cotton/4% elastane, and it actually feels like there’s more stretch in there. They move that well, as shown above. Machine wash cold/tumble dry low. Color shown above is “cinnamon spice.”

All you need now is a pumpkin patch and a photographer and you’ll be ready for the annual family-photo shoot. “But what if you don’t have kids… or a spouse?” Borrow some. Or better yet, photo bomb someone else’s. While wearing a T-Rex costume. Can a barn jacket fit over a T-Rex costume? Sleeves will naturally be too long.

Size shown is a 40R and 32×32 (would need hemming) on 5’10″/185.

It’s thoroughly… fine. Fine is fine! It’s a true, dark navy. Tail isn’t chopped, double vents in the rear, sleeves have non functioning sleeve cuff buttons (for easier tailoring), and the fabric is a 3-season, midweight, sturdy feeling twill. It doesn’t drape as well as other smoother, easier flowing fabrics. But it feels like it’ll wear well. It’s not flimsy. Can’t expect a half-canvas construction or fancy details/trim pieces at this price, but for a cheap suit? These separates may have potential for some. Fully lined in polyester. So between that and the mid-weight poly/wool blend, don’t wear it in the summer. Should be good in fall/winter/spring. Made in India.

BR Factory’s stretch cotton chinos. 97% cotton, 3% spandex. All the colors you’d expect. Even has the patch on the backside just like mainline BR chinos.

That’s a fall jacket alright. Navy or brown. Traditional chore jacket style, in one of fall’s favorite fabrics.

One place BR Factory and other factory styled brands cut costs to keep prices low is on their fabrics. Whereas mainline Banana Republic would probably make this in cashmere or a cashmere blend, BRF does it in 58% cotton, 25% recycled polyester, 17% polyester. Is it as soft as clouds? Only Mario knows.

Texture at an affordable price in three different colors.

Shown above: Size 32×32 athletic fit on 5’10″/180. Color is an o.o.s. brown heather.

Really, really good for the price. Soft, stretch-infused, versatile five-pocket-style pants. When you want to wear jeans but don’t want to wear jeans and don’t want to wear chinos/khakis either. They do seem to shrink up a little in the wash. So know that.

High-style dress pants in cool colors/patterns at an actually affordable price. Just know these are slim and cut purposefully on the shorter side. Cotton/poly/rayon/spandex blend.

Stripes, solids, and some heathered options. 100% organic cotton. Relaxed fit, so if you want a trim fit they say to size down.

More tees, this time in a super smooth mercerized cotton. BRF’s take on the dressy t-shirt thing. Not broken in/super slubbed/or made to look like an old favorite. Just know that some mercerized cotton garments can shrink in the wash. Sometimes.

Moleskin is a great colder weather fabric. It’s cotton based so it launders easily, but it’s also soft with a bit of a nap to it. Just know that these pants have an elastic section on the back “for comfort.” Not sure why the designers decided on that detail.

We hit the v-necks first then covered the crews… you think we’d get outta here without mentioning the half-zips? Business casual ain’t gonna sexify itself.

The Up to 50% off + additional 40% off most event at BR Factory is set to expire Sunday October 19, 2025. Outbound shipping is $7 unless you’re one of their higher tiered rewards members. Returns are free, although those outbound shipping charges are non refundable.