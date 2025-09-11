USA Made Blazers and Briefcases, Under $200 Allen Edmonds, & More – The Thurs. Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Deal ends Tuesday 9/16. It’s a buy-more-save-more, so we’re going with some splurges with the picks above. Yes you can buy multiple items and/or throw something cheap in your cart if that’ll trip the next level of discount. You don’t have to spend it all on one item. So if you need to stock up on some Brooks Brothers non-iron shirts, or want to bundle some items together to try to max out a tier, you can do that too. For example…

As the blazer is $398 full price, if you “only” bought the blazer it’d be $298 after the $100 off. Which is mighty nice in and of itself. But if you stack the card case and socks, you’re essentially paying four extra bucks to end up with all three of those items. So… ¯\_(ツ)_/¯. Look, four bucks is still too much if the card case and socks don’t appeal to you in the least. Just offering them as an example of how the tiers can work to your advantage.

Summer clearance season rolls on, and while BR Factory is often doing an additional 50% off their final sale stuff, they did just recently add some of their more popular items from this past season. But it’s a serious gamble. No returns or exchanges.

Even more Allen Edmonds have landed at Nordstrom Rack. Just watch out for the “imported” models masquerading as the normal, “crafted in the USA” line. Thinking AE might be starting to create an outlet only diffusion line? Perhaps? Picks above should be all Goodyear Welted in Port Washington Wisconsin. Free outbound shipping kicks in at $89. Returns will set you back a pre-paid label unless you can get them back to a physical Nordstrom or Nordstrom Rack location.

Was half off at Macy’s, Amazon matched that price, Macy’s ended their sale, yet Amazon left this one on the sale “burner.” For now. Until the robots over at Uncle Andy’s internet emporium of all the things™ realize the Macy’s sale is done and they jack the price back up.

Also worth a mention: