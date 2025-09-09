Steal Alert: 50% off Tissot Gentleman and Citizen Sport Automatic Collection

Macys’ is running a “today only” flash sale on select watches. And while most of the brands and styles included are flotsam, there are some winners in there too. Okay, a couple. Like, four. Maybe 4.5 if you’re being generous:

Steal of the show has to be the Tissot Gentleman Automatic for $412.50. Haven’t seen it that low at an authorized dealer in a good long while. Wouldn’t be surprised it that sells out, considering current tariff levels on Swiss made goods. It’s smart looking, it’s 40mm in diameter (so not gargantuan), and the Automatic movement packs an impressive 80 hour power reserve. Not bad for just north of $400. Heck, Amazon is selling the quartz version for $373. One thing worth noting about the Tissot is that the lug/band width is 21mm in diameter. Kinda odd. Most men’s watches lug widths are 20mm or 22mm. Not a lot are 21mm. And at one point some sources were saying this had quick release pins. It does not.

Sadly, just the bright yellow Citizen Tsuyoa is on sale. All the other options are stuck to full price. Sidenote: standby for a full review of the black dial Tsuyoa.

Sale expires quick. Real quick. Ends today, 9/9/25.

That’s all.

Carry on.