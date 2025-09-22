Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – J. Crew $12 – $16 Shorts, 20% off select Rancourt, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Another shorts season is coming to a close, and J. Crew is trying to clear these things out to make way for fall stuff. Extra 70% off is no joke for them. Final sale of course. No returns or exchanges. They don’t want to see this stuff back. And yes, it’s almost entirely out-of-season stuff. That’s why it’s an extra 70% off. Time continues to be the only commodity truly worth a darn. Prices aren’t just set on the “what” and the “where.” They’re set and fluctuate on the “when.”

Well that’s odd. This is mainline Nordstrom. Not Nordstrom Rack. It’s rare for Nordstrom to run a sale outside of their Half-Yearly sales and the Anniversary Sale. And while there are over 3,000 items on the men’s side, it’s a weird selection. A ton of cologne, lots of grooming stuff, etc. So maybe not the best sale overall, but at least everything ships and returns for free (baring any possible and understandable restrictions on grooming stuff if you try it out… overall they handle returns on a case by case basis).

Made in Maine using terrific leathers and techniques like genuine hand-sewn moccasin construction and Blake welt stitching. Limited selection but some bestsellers all the same. If you like quality shoes as well as supporting US workers and brands who make their stuff here, Rancourt’s been doing it in Maine for over half a century.

Extended just one extra day in case yesterday you were up to your eyeballs in guac and racecars/soccer/tackle football/and/or a raging case of the “Sunday Scaries” as day gave way to night and Monday crept closer and closer. We’ve all been there/was there last evening. Oh good! They put peanut M&Ms back in the vending machine. Noice.

Also worth a mention: