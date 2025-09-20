The Weekly 10 Best Style Deals for Men

The Weekly 10 is our top 10 list of the best individual item style deals for men. Part recap, but you may also see something you haven’t caught yet. Got a style tip? Send those into joe@dappered.com. Now let’s start the count down…

Via: J. Crew Up to 50% off “Layers We Love” mini sale (exp 9/22)

Olive or navy. “Just” 30% off, but they’ve also just landed for another year and they’re an annual bestseller. And… hey waitaminute. That price seems… How much were they last year? (*checks notes*)… $198 full price in 2024. This year, they’re $238.

Via: Amazon

Not just another Sub clone. 42mm, two tone bezel, in-house (Miyota) Caliber 8200 movement, exhibition caseback, and a stainless steel H-link bracelet. A bit of an investment as it’s north of $300, but far, far from luxury price tag territory. Lots of character. Reliable brand. Ships/Sold by Amazon at post time.

Via: Banana Republic 40% off most full-price (exp 9/21)

Their court-inspired classics. Italian leather uppers. Sale is scheduled to end Sunday.

Via: Old Navy Buy One Get One sale (exp 9/22)

If it’s buy-one at full price, get one “free”, that means they’re 50% off if you buy two pairs. And half off is as good as it gets for their bestselling, 98% cotton / 2% stretch, soft-washed twill chinos. Works out to $24.99 per pair. Multiple fits and colors to choose from. Because sometimes you just want/need a new pair of pants.

Via: Spier & Mackay New Arrivals

“But they’re not on sale, how can they be a deal?” Because they just got restocked for Fall/Winter on Spier’s website, and they rarely (if ever?) go on sale in-season. That and just a couple years ago these things were $218. So yes, the price has gone down in recent times. Bottom line: They’re pretty terrific. Well worth the investment for many of us. Soft and squishy/chunky 100% merino wool. Super comfortable, but not oversized. See above. That’s a medium on 5’10″/185. Nine colors to choose from. They’re a bit of a legend, and for good reason.

Via: Nordstrom 25% off select

Via Nordstrom proper, which has Nike direct beat by a few bucks. As it’s Nordstrom (and not Nordstrom Rack) that also means they ship and return for free.

Via: Extra 70% off select J. Crew FINAL Sale styles w/ SHOPSALE (exp 9/22)

Hard to beat that price. Yes it’s final sale and yes it’s mostly out of season. Which is why it’s not at #1 on our Top 10 list. But it’s a best seller and more versatile than most think, as it does great with jeans in the fall. Available in cream, black, and the deep-water shade of blue seen above. If you want to make it a (summery warm weather) suit, they still have trousers.

Via: Nordstrom Rack New Arrivals

Just in time for boots season. Crafted in Port Washington Wisconsin. Leather and suede uppers. Plain toe. Via Nordstrom Rack, so outbound shipping is free, and returns are free if you can get it back to a physical Nordstrom or Nordstrom Rack store.

When they’re on super sale like this, they’re the market’s best balance of price (not cheap but not triple digits) and nice quality/feel/significant stretch. Still an investment at almost eighty bucks, but worth it to a lot of us. Fabric blend is 64% cotton, 28% Tencel (lyocell), 6% elasterrell, 2% spandex. The end result is a soft and stretchy, ultra-comfortable pair of jeans. Slim or straight fits. (Historical side note: These are not the 2.0 they debuted last year (CHOO CHOO) which had more texture. I think we can now call the 2.0 the New Coke of BR’s denim line. They introduced it, they were good but not as great as the OG, and now they’re back to something very much like the OG.)

Pricing Note: Yes the slims cost less than the straight fit. Maybe it’s because the slims use a little less fabric, or maybe it’s because they still have slims in “pre-tariff” stock and the straights are what the slims will eventually rise to.

Via: Banana Republic 40% off most full-price (exp 9/21)

Because they’re great when 40% off. Italian wool fabrics, foundational colors, and they’re sold as separates so you can pick and choose the size of the jacket and trousers instead of getting stuck with a “nested” pair like more traditional off the rack suits.