Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Bonobos at Costco, Nordstrom’s Summer Clearance, & More

Bonobos 98% cotton / 2% spandex Pants – $24.99 (in store only at post time?)

*Or would that be some sort of Bonobos? Sure it could be the mainline stuff, but I’ve seen some “Banana Republic” stuff at Costco, and that stuff was BR Factory through and through. Which is hardly a bad thing. No matter if it’s the real deal or a new step-down diffusion version of Bonobos and their hugely popular chinos… it’s brilliant by them. Huge thank you to reader Jordan K. for the tip on this one. Other details he passed along on these Costco/Bonobos/”Costobos” pants are: Slim fit. Hook and bar closure with button backup. No contrasting pocket fabric.

Still running, and (say it with me) everything ships and returns for free as this is mainline Nordstrom (not Nordstrom Rack). Sizes can get scattered depending on the item and color you’re after. Feels like a true clearance.

Not on sale yet, but Target’s Goodfellow line is as affordable as it gets, while still balancing respectable style & quality for the price point. Usually they release their new season’s styles in a few waves. So expect more to come.

