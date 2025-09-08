Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Bonobos at Costco, Nordstrom’s Summer Clearance, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
Costco: They’re now carrying (some*) Bonobos in store
- Bonobos 98% cotton / 2% spandex Pants – $24.99 (in store only at post time?)
*Or would that be some sort of Bonobos? Sure it could be the mainline stuff, but I’ve seen some “Banana Republic” stuff at Costco, and that stuff was BR Factory through and through. Which is hardly a bad thing. No matter if it’s the real deal or a new step-down diffusion version of Bonobos and their hugely popular chinos… it’s brilliant by them. Huge thank you to reader Jordan K. for the tip on this one. Other details he passed along on these Costco/Bonobos/”Costobos” pants are: Slim fit. Hook and bar closure with button backup. No contrasting pocket fabric.
Nordstrom: Summer Sale
- Bagatelle Suede Bomber Jacket – $285.35 ($439)
- Blue Rhone Regatta Piqué Performance Polo – $61.60 ($88)
- Barbour Tracker Diamond Quilted Jacket – $183 ($380)
- Gordon Rush Avery Penny Loafer – $149.90 ($245)
- Rothy’s The RS01 Sneaker – $139 ($179)
- Gordon Rush Fremont Italian Water Repellent Suede Chukkas – $99.90 ($265)
Still running, and (say it with me) everything ships and returns for free as this is mainline Nordstrom (not Nordstrom Rack). Sizes can get scattered depending on the item and color you’re after. Feels like a true clearance.
Target: New Fall Arrivals from Goodfellow
- Bomber Jacket – $55
- Vintage Cargo Pants – $35
- Soft Knit Johnny Collar Polo Sweater – $30
- Straight Fit Corduroy 5-Pocket Pants – $40
- Comfort Wear Knit Blazer – $45
Not on sale yet, but Target’s Goodfellow line is as affordable as it gets, while still balancing respectable style & quality for the price point. Usually they release their new season’s styles in a few waves. So expect more to come.
Also worth a mention:
- Amazon: Pack of 24 Wooden Hangers with non slip trouser bar – $22.79 ($29.99)
- Because if you did some fall wardrobe shopping over Labor Day, that stuff has probably arrived.
- Nordstrom Rack: Extra 40% off select FINAL SALE Warm Weather Styles