lululemon Warpstreme Shorts, Under $200 AE Dress Boots, & More – The Thurs. Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

And as this is mainline Nordstrom (not Nordstrom Rack) everything ships and returns for free. Feels like end-of-season clearance, although there’s plenty of 4-season stuff in there too. Sizes can get scattered depending on the item and color you’re after.

Slim, Straight, or Athletic fit. Pretty sure the most these ever get marked down by is 50% off. So while 40% off isn’t as good as it gets, it’s still pretty good, especially here in end of shorts/”I need new pants” season.

“especially here in the end of shorts season”- the Old Navy sale

… OR IS IT?!??! In case it’s very much not the end of shorts season for you, and you’re good with splurging on lululemon’s (excellent) warpstreme fabric. Final sale though. Members can return in-store for credit and credit only. Otherwise, no returns or exchanges.

Strand-boots, in a versatile deep brown, plus they’re weatherproof. Well okay then. Free shipping kicks in at $89, so outbound these’ll ship for free. Returns are free in-store (Norstrom or Nordstrom Rack). Returns through UPS/the mail will set you back a pre-paid label.

J. Crew’s big 40% off Labor Day event is over. Like, real over. It was fun while it lasted but a lot of the most eye catching stuff has gone back to full price or thereabouts. Yet there’s always “another train comin'” with J. Crew, and this mini sale still has some new fall arrivals and wheelhouse standards in it at decent if not Labor Day level discounts.

Also worth a mention: